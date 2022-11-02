SJAK, StarTimes enter partnership to award coaches

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Wednesday unveiled pay-television broadcaster StarTimes Media Kenya as the new Coach-of-The-Month Award Sponsor.

The partnership is a one-year renewable deal starting this November.

It will see every Coach-of-the-Month winner walk away with Sh100,000, a 55-inch StarTimes television set and a personalised trophy.

A panel of sports journalists will be meeting on a monthly basis to select nominees for the award from which the winner will be picked.

StarTimes Media Kenya Chief Executive Officer Hanson Wang said the Coach-of-the-Month award will go a long way in creating the much-needed competitive sporting environment for local coaches.

“The noble objective of the monthly award will be to whip up enthusiasm of the coaches across the country,” said Wang.

“The growth of different sports disciplines in Kenya through monthly recognition of individual outstanding performances will therefore go a long way towards adding value to

Kenyan sport.”

“As a brand, our commitment here today is that we will continue to invest in mutually beneficial sports initiatives in our strategic effort to recognise sports excellence and as a way of giving back to the society we serve through our pay television service.”

He spoke at Nairobi Safari Club during the unveiling of the partnership.

StarTimes and SJAK had between 2017 and 2018 partnered for the now vibrant Sports Personality of the Month Award. SJAK president Chris Mbaisi thanked StarTimes for the generous support towards the development of Kenyan sports.

“Enhancing sport performance remains an important element of coaching. Athletes need a coach who can effectively guide their technical, tactical, and physical development to help them improve at their sport. Coaches play a pivotal role in this regard, we therefore thank StarTimes for their unswerving efforts which we believe will take sports to the next level,’ said Mbaisi.

Speaking at the same event, national women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok said the initiative will motivate Kenyan coaches to work hard.