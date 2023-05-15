SJAK, LG renew partnership for monthly accolade

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has renewed its contract with LG Electronics East Africa for the Sports Personality of the Month (SPOM) Award.

The one-year renewable contract, valued at Sh3.5 million runs from January through to December 2023 and is aimed at awarding the most outstanding Kenyan sportsmen and women from diverse disciplines for their exemplary performance.

Speaking on Monday at the contract sign-off ceremony in Nairobi, LG Managing Director Dong Won Lee hailed the longstanding partnership noting that it will contribute to the development of sport in Kenya by recognizing local talent.

“Kenyan athletes have over time performed exceptionally well at global and continental levels. Acknowledging their performance is an important step in identifying and nurturing local sporting talent. Our long- and middle-distance athletes as well other personalities from various disciplines.

Sports play a vital role in the community, promoting physical and mental health, social connection, life skills development and economic growth. It is important to encourage and support sports participation in the community. Since we kicked off eight years ago, we have received positive feedback on how the award has been inspiring different sports personalities," said Lee.

Winners of the award will be decided by a panel of seven judges constituted by SJAK and will receive a variety of LG products.

Among the products the winners will receive as awards this year include the LG NanoCell TV with in-built AI that delivers high-quality picture and sound and a superior viewing experience, as well as the LG AI DD washing machine featuring some of the most advanced features using steam technology. The best sportsmen and women from January to April will be awarded before the end of May.

On his part, SJAK Chairman James Waindi said the award will go a long way in motivating Kenyan sportsmen and women who have endured many challenges in the past years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that stalled or cancelled many events.

“With the long-standing partnership with LG which spans more than 8 years, we continue to create an enabling environment for our grassroots athletes to flourish globally. This time, we are expanding the scope to cover more disciplines thus creating visibility for a wider range of talent in the sports fraternity,” said Waindi.

Waindi underscored the important role sport plays in the socioeconomic and cultural development of the country.