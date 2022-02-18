SJAK holds mental health seminar for sports journalists

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Mental Wellness and Empowerment Seminar

Sports journalists attend two-day Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Mental Wellness and Empowerment Seminar at Hylise Hotel in Naivasha on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gathoni called on sports journalists to embrace health coping mechanisms which revolve around the 4A's "Avoid unnecessary stress, Alter the Situation, Accept the Situation and Accept things that you can't change."
  • SJAK President Chris Mbaisi remarked that the Mental Wellness workshop is timely for the scribes having been part of the recent Gender Based Violence Workshop in Mombasa
  • The Seminar is sponsored by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Safaricom and is geared towards empowering the media with requisite mental strength of coping with stress hence improving productivity at work

Sports journalists were Friday equipped with Mental Health Awareness skills to help them in coping with adverse effects of Covid-19 in their work spaces.

