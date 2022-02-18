SJAK holds mental health seminar for sports journalists

Sports journalists were Friday equipped with Mental Health Awareness skills to help them in coping with adverse effects of Covid-19 in their work spaces.

Speaking during Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Annual General Meeting in Naivasha, the Clinical Physiologist and Head of Digital Relations at Chiromo Hospital Group, Gathoni Mbugua urged called on scribes to instead embrace "serenity prayer" to deal with challenges posed by domestic and work related aspects of life.

The Serenity Prayer is a prayer written by American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr (1892–1971) commonly quoted as: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Gathoni called on sports journalists to embrace health coping mechanisms which revolve around the 4A's "Avoid unnecessary stress, Alter the Situation, Accept the Situation and Accept things that you can't change."

"Research has it that people spend a third of their lifetime in their workspace. So it's important to control emotions at work. We also have to develop the uncanny ability to perceive reality, think rationally and solve problems. Coping with stress at work involves adjusting to or tolerating negative events or realities while you try to keep your positive self -image and emotional equilibrium," she explained.

During the workshop, SJAK President Chris Mbaisi remarked that the Mental Wellness workshop is timely for the scribes having been part of the recent Gender Based Violence Workshop in Mombasa and coming at a time when the media industry is experiencing tough economic times occasioned by reduced advertising revenues, pay cuts and layoffs.

"Few economic sectors have fared well during the Covid-19 crisis and the media sector is one of them. Several layoffs and pay cuts have since adversely affected the mental health of journalists across the world. It's with such workshops that we strive to impart valuable experience on how our members can cope stress and remain relevant in the trade," said Mbaisi.

He added: 'The frequent changes we have experienced during the Covid-19 crisis are enormous. We have learnt that we can actually work from home and still be productive. We have also learnt that acceptance is key to stress management."

The Mental Wellness tutorial is being presented by Chiromo Hospital Group which is a leading Level V private mental healthcare provider in Africa.

The hospital serves the entire African continent from Nairobi with regular referrals in and out of Kenya.

The Seminar is sponsored by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Safaricom and is geared towards empowering the media with requisite mental strength of coping with stress hence improving productivity at work.