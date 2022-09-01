Siwot defy the odds, target slot in nationals

New entrants Siwot Secondary School from Bomet County hope to turn the table on their more experienced rivals at Rift Valley Secondary Schools Term Two Games that get underway in Nakuru Boys High School on Friday.

The new handball champions are motivated by the fact that they floored giants during the Bomet County games at Longisa High School last weekend.

Siwot defeated Kamureito 14-11 to bag the first ever county win after falling at the sub-zonal level for four consecutive times but this year, they won all the way from sub-zonal, zonal, sub-county and county levels.

When Nation Sport caught up with them at their grounds, some players were training without t-shirts, others were barefoot. What was also surprising is that the school’s football goal posts are made by old, curved, substandard wood.

School coach Zephania Mibei revealed that the playground they are currently using is being shared by two other institutions. “We usually trek about one kilometre to access the playground and most of the time, school is being forced to hire people to level it so that it can assist us in training because of its bumpiness,” said Mibei.

He added that at times when they want to train, they find students from other institutions having already occupied the playground and have to wait until they are done so that they could start their training.