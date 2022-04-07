Significant increase in budget allocation for sports

The Treasury has proposed the allocation of Sh15.8 billion for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund in the coming financial year.

The allocation by Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, Ukur Yatani in his last budget speech on Thursday, has been marked by 5.3 percent increase from last year’s provision.

Last year, Yatani proposed an allocation of Sh15 billion, an increase by Sh1 billion from the 2020/21 financial year.

Yatani increased the allocation for refurbishment of regional stadiums by 38.8 per cent from Sh90 million the previous year to Sh125 million for this year.

For further tourism recovery, Yatani proposed an allocation of Sh3.2 billion for the Tourism Fund up from Sh1.7 billion and Sh1.8 billion for the Tourism Promotion up from Sh643 million allocated last year.

It’s now left to Parliament to approve the allocation.

Among the regional stadiums that have been under construction or renovations since 2017 with the government having spent over Sh1 billion on them are Kipchoge Keino in Uasin Gishu, Kamariny in Elgeyo Marakwet County and Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri County.

Others are Wote Stadium in Makueni and Kinoru Stadium in Meru.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26, this year, opened the refurbished Jamhuri Sports Ground Complex in Nairobi.

The facelift, which began on August 6, 2020, was undertaken by M.S. Dallo Holdings Limited at a cost of Sh609 million.

Inside the facility are three football pitches and one rugby pitch with neatly-trimmed grass surface.

The pitches, which have been fitted with underground sprinklers, are separated by walking paths done in cabros.