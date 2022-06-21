Shooting: Global federation boss backs Kenya to host more events

International Pistol Shooting Confederation (IPSC) President Vitaly Kryuchin has acknowledged that Kenya has what it takes to host World Shooting Championships after visiting the Shaba Shooting Range in Samburu County over the weekend.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Kryuchin, who was among the visitors that graced the first ever Kenya Open IPSC Level III International Shooting Competition, said that he believes in participating and supporting countries that have the potential.

"Kenya is a sporting country and I always had a dream of visiting Kenya and my dream has come true. Kenya not only has good athletes, but also has international facilities that can host international competitions, the security around here is top notch that makes me believe that Kenya can host level V competitions," said Kryuchin

Hazem Hosni, the Africa Sports Shooting Federation President, was impressed with the national government and the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation for recognizing the sport that is not well known in Africa.

Kenyan shooter Agnes Wangeci in action during the Kenya Open IPSC Level III international Shooting Competition at the Shaba Shooting Range in Samburu county on June 18, 2022. Photo credit: Ruth Arege | Nation Media Group

'When Kenya wins we also win as African countries, I am proud to be associated with the sport, the organisers did a fantastic job. Ours is to announce to the world that Kenya is ready to host the World Championships and i will be part of the programme, I am very optimistic that we will succeed," he added.

He also promised to organize a shooting competition back home in Egypt after witnessing a successful competition in Kenya.

The competition was also used to prepare Team Kenya shooters for the upcoming International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) that will be held in Italy.

The Shaba Shooting Range consists of 22 competition sections which are divided into Group A of 12 sections and Group B, which has eight sections, with a large capacity to organize a third division competition based on the 18 sections scheduled in that section.

Top Kenyan Shooters dominated the Kenya Open Level III Championships that was held in Samburu last weekend.

OVERALL RESULTS

Standard Category

1. Samuel Chacha _KENYA

2.Samuel Onyango_KENYA

3.Robert Nyamongo_KENYA

Production Category

1.Ibrahim Ndung'u_KENYA

2.Alln Mohammed_KENYA

3.Thomas Kiilu_KENYA

Production Optics Category

1.Gerald Eldo_SPAIN

Open Category

1.Sunny Syan _SPAIN

2.James Thuo _KENYA

3.Robert Nyamongo _KENYA



Super Senior Winner Category

1.Sunny Syan _Spain

Senior Winner Category

1. Samuel Chacha _ KENYA

2.James Thuo _KENYA

3. Robert Nyamongo-SPAIN

Ladies Category

1. Agnes Muchiri _KENYA

2,Carol Kiama _ KENYA

3.Irine Wanjiku _ KENYA

Pistol Cabin Caliper Category

1.Adam Suleiman _KENYA

2. Erick Cherongisi _KENYA

3. John Maundu _KENYA