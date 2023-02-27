Shooting: England jet in for International Bisley series

Kenya and England are set to resume their International Bisley test match after 19 years.

The two teams will engage in the fullbore format shooting contest from Friday to Sunday at the Kenya Defence Forces Laikipia Shooting Range.

While welcoming Team England, who jetted in the country Sunday night, Kenya Shooting Sport Federation (KSSF) chairman Shoiab Vayani said that he is delighted that the tour is finally happening after it was postponed twice in 2021 and 2022 owing to Covid-19.

"We welcome the visitors and hope that they will not only enjoy the tough competition on our range but also what the country has to offer in terms of tourism attraction," said Vayani.

Kenya Shooting Sport Federation (KSSF) chairman Shoiab Vayani (right) welcomes England's Fulbore captain Andy Barnes as Kenya captain Sanford Otundo (centre) looks on at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 26, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Team England captain Andy Barnes said he is honoured to lead his team to a tour that no one imagined could happen again.

"We are excited to finally make it to this great country and an opportunity to shoot. It will the the first for many of us, including me," said Barnes.

Barnes said their anticipation for the tour has only increased having met many of the Kenyan team shooters during the United Kingdom Imperial Bisley Shoot last year.

"It went just beyond the range where we relished sharing a barbecue while hearing tales of challenging range and wind conditions over drinks," noted Barnes, who is leading a team of 23 shooters on the tour.

"I hope our presence will help further development of target shooting in the country, " said Barnes.

Vayani said the tour is important for building capacity ahead of the 2024 Palmer Match and World Long Range Shooting Championships slatted for March 7 to 23 in South Africa.

"Meeting teams like England, South Africa and Australia enable us exchange ideas and coaching expertise," said Vayani, adding that plans are underway to have reciprocal tours with England, besides incorporating South Africa in future.

"This is the only way we shall be able to develop strong teams for Commonwealth Games or even Olympics, " said Vayani.