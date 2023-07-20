Shimba Hills, Serani win opening matches, Kaya Tiwi on fire

Champions Serani Secondary of Mombasa started their campaign to defend the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Ball Games boys' football title with two wins in their Pool A matches on Thursday.

Their main challengers, Shimba Hills of Kwale, also made a remarkable start by registering identical 3-1 victories over Mokowe and Kenyatta High respectively at Voi Boys Secondary School ground.

Serani of Mombasa opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Taita Taveta’s Kenyatta High in a match which attracted a good crowd.

Serani got their goals through Mahmud Luwai, William Gitama and Ali Salim with Hassan Kahindi replying for Kenyatta.

In their second match, Serani hammered Mokowe of Lamu 9-0. Dennis Kenga and Mombo Kahindi netted a brace each with Ibrahim Kirima, Khamis Nyale, Gitama, Hamis Omar and Salim Ali scoring a goal apiece.

Serani coach Swaleh Andalla Sunda said he was happy to have won their opening matches.

"We want to finish the games unbeaten,” said Sunda.

Shimba Hills three coaches Alex Shikanga, Daniel Lenjo and Ali Marumu - who is with National Super League (NSL) side SS Assad FC - said they are out to win the title

“Our main mission is to win all our group matches, then we plan for the the semis and the final,” said Shikanga.

Dr Aggrey Secondary beat Vitengeni of Kilifi 4-3 in a Pool B match while Hadija of Mombasa fell 1-0 to Tana River’s Chanani Secondary in a match at Mangweni Upper ground.

In the opening girls' football match at Voi grounds, Kombani Secondary put up a good show to register a narrow 1-0 win over Mombasa’s Bomu Secondary. The only goal for the winners was scored by Salma Shadrack in the 18th minute.

Defending netball champion Kaya Tiwi of Kwale opened their title defence with a 78-01 demolition of Buyani Secondary of Tana River while St Charles Lwanga of Mombasa beat Kiongwe of Lamu 67-06.

In other matches, Kizurini of Kilifi beat Taita Taveta’s Kasigau Girls 48-38 and Menzamwenye (Kwale) edged out Mwasere Girls (Taita Taveta) 36-21.

Fixtures

Football

8am Pool A: Shimba Hills v Serani (Voi Boys); Mokowe v Kenyatta (Mwangea Lower)

Pool B: Vitengeni v Hadija (Mwange Upper); Dr Aggrey v Chanani (Police ground)

Football

Girls 10am –Pool A: Kombani v Vyambani (Voi Boys); Bomu v Mwasere Girls (Mwangea Lower)

Pool B: Witu Mjini v Mkongani (Mwange Upper); Minhaj v Kajire Girls (Police)

Volleyball Boys

Pool A 8am: Dr Aggrey v Vitengeni (Pitch 2); 10 a.m.: Voi Boys v Ramada (Pitch 2)

Pool B 8am: Bakanja v Milalulu (Pitch1); 10am: Mwaluphamba v Moi Forces (Pitch 1)

Volleyball girls

Pool A 8am: Bura Girls v Minhaji (Pitch 1); Vyambani v Kiranga (Pitch 2)

Pool B 10am: St Agatha v Hindi (Pitch 1); Chang’ombe v Moi Forces (Pitch 2)

Netball

Pool A 9am: Kayatiwi v Kizurini (Pitch 1); Buyani v Kasigau Girls (Pitch 2)