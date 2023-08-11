Shanderema loss leaves Bukhungu crowd sad, but vow to soldier on

Despite hosts Shanderema Secondary School being eliminated from the boys’ football competition at the Secondary School Term Two National Games, their fans have promised to keep the fire burning by gracing Saturday’s final at Bukhungu Stadium in their numbers.

Hundreds of fans have been thronging the 30,000 seater facility since the games began on Tuesday with Friday’s semi-final match against St Anthony’s witnessing the largest crowd as fans trooped in from as early as 7am, three hours before kickoff.

For the first time since the competition started on Tuesday, Shanderema will not be playing in Bukhungu, as their third play-off tie against Agoro Sare High School will be staged at Kakamega High School’s Mabao grounds.

The match is equally important with the winner booking their slot in the regional games set for Huye, Rwanda alongside finalists St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale and Dagoretti High School.

The first “Mashemeji derby” played on Wednesday ended 1-1 and fans will have to go to Kakamega High School to enjoy the second edition of the derby.

Even as they left Bukhungu disappointed, some of the fans said due to their love and passion for the game, they will grace the final between “Solidarity Boys” and “Ditchez”.

“I was vouching for Shanderama to reach the final and win, but I’m disappointed this didn’t happen. I will still be at the stadium on Saturday for the final and will not go to Kakamega School to watch them against Agoro Sare,” said Emmanuel Makokha.

However, fans are divided on whether to support St Anthony's from Trans Nzoia County in Rift Valley, or Dagoretti who knocked out their opponents.

“I’m annoyed but will be supporting St Anthony’s because they are our brothers though geographically in Rift Valley. If they win the title, Western will still feel it as their victory,” said another fan, Anthony Mugali, who resides in Kakamega town.

Mugali seems to read from the same script as St Anthony’s coach Peter Mayoyo, who hails from Ikolomani Constituency and believes that the home fans should rally behind his charges.