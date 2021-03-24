Sh350m BetLion jackpot unveiled

African gaming platform BetLion has released what they describe as “the largest jackpot in Africa.”

Dubbed the “BetLion Goliath Jackpot,” customers will get a chance to win a share of Sh350 million by correctly predicting 20 games with a Sh100 entry.

In a statement on Wednesday, BetLion said players who correctly predict 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 games correctly will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to Sh100 million.

The jackpot will be available to play on SMS, USSD, Web and Android App.

“When we launched in Kenya, we did promise to a product construct that is not only exciting but also rewarding.

The release of the BetLion Goliath Jackpot, Africa’s Biggest Jackpot, is a true testament to that promise,” stated Spencer Okach, BetLion’s Managing Director, in Nairobi.