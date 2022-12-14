Seven sports stars honoured by the state

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa is among seven sports personalities honoured by President William Ruto during the Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday.

Also honoured alongside Moraa, who is the World 800m bronze medallist, is the 2019 World 4x400m mixed relay bronze medallist, Hellen Syombua and former 100m record holder Thomas Musinde.

Moraa, Syombua, the former national 400m record holder, and Musinde got Head of State Commendation (HSC) in the Military Division.

Moraa and Syombua are Police Constables, while Musinde is a Senior Sergeant at the Kenya Defence Forces.

Also feted in the Military Division were international shooters Superintendent of Police Thomas Kamitu, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdulahi Nur and Inspector of Police Cornelius Koros.

The shooters have represented Kenya at international shooting events including the annual United Kingdom Imperial Bisley shoot.

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president, Andrew Mudibo was also awarded with HSC in the Civilian Division.

Moraa claimed bronze in 800m at the World Championships in Oregon in July before going for gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. She also bagged her maiden 800m Diamond League trophy after winning at the finals in Zurich.

Moraa broke the national 400m record twice this year during the national trials for the World Athletics Championships in 50.84 in June and at Brussels Diamond League in 50.67 in September.