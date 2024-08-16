Seven global medals, but no Paralympics honour – top Kenyan powerlifter Wawira wants to make amends in Paris

Multiple world and Commonwealth Games medallist Hellen Wawira is an embodiment of hard work and inspiration.

Wawira, who only started training in a modern gymnasium in March, has overcome a myriad of challenges associated with disabilities to win the country many accolades on the international arena.

She has won an impressive seven medals -- three gold, one silver and three bronze in her international powerlifting career thus far.

The medals are drawn from World Cup Powerlifting Championships, World Powerlifting Championships, Commonwealth Games and African Games.

The only medal missing from her collection is the Paralympics, something she hopes to accomplish at the Paris Games starting on August 28 in the French capital.

The 32-year-old Wawira cleared high school at Joy Town School for the Disabled, Thika town in 2012 and only took up powerlifting in 2015.

International Gabriel Magu drew Wawira into powerlifting after they attended a Spina Bifida seminar in Kijabe.

Spina Bifida is a birth defect in which there is incomplete closing of the spine and the membranes around the spinal cord during early development of the fetus. The condition affected Wawira’s ability to walk.

“I started attending training at some makeshift gymnasium in Embu, there were no modern gymnasiums around,” said Wawira, who had to walk on crutches for close to a kilometre to reach the gym.

Powerlifting Championships

“Just walking a kilometre on crutches looked eternity and tiresome but It’s a journey I vowed to complete. I was living with my cousin then,” said Wawira her eyes lost in time.

She has gone on to compete in six Powerlifting World Cup Championships, three World Powerlifting Championships, two Commonwealth Games and one African Games.

“I am just so proud of myself when I look back and visualise what I have achieved as I focus on achieving more,” said the soft-spoken Wawira. “I have won medals in all these events save for the Paralympics but I hope Paris will show some love for me.”

It will be Wawira’s second appearance at the Games, having competed in 2021 Tokyo where she finished fifth overall with a lift of 93kg.

“It’s by the grace of God that I was able to win all those medals despite training in a jua kali gymnasium,” said Wawira, who acquired her first wheelchair in 2018, a donation from Runyenjes Member of Parliament, Eric Mushangi Karemba.

Wawira has four medals from the World Cup -- two gold, a silver and a bronze. She collected bronze on her World Cup debut in 2016 Malaysia before finishing fourth in the same championships in Mexico in 2017.

Wawira’s moment finally came in 2020 Nigeria where she claimed gold before returning in 2022 Egypt to settle for silver. She would recapture her title in 2023 Egypt.

Wawira has one medal from the World Championships- gold medal.

Measure of redemption

She benched a personal best 98kg to win gold in under-41kg during the 2022 World Championships in the United States of America.

She had just recovered from Covid-19, a disease she contracted while in the USA.

“Apparently, the USA event is the most memorable and exciting so far. I never thought I would compete after Covid-19 ruined my preparations. It was like a miracle,” said Wawira, who had failed to lift during the 2019 Dubai World Championships.

She gained some measure of redemption three years later at the same event in Dubai, finishing fourth.

She had made history earlier as the first Kenyan woman to medal in powerlifting after she claimed bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It was a vast improvement from her fourth place finish at the 2018 “Club” Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“This medal was so special in many ways,” said Wawira.

Indeed, it was, as Wawira had only started competing international in 2015 at the African Games in Brazzaville where she won bronze.

She made the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games cut this year as one of the top-eight ranked powerlifters in the world in the women's up to 41kg category.

Cash reward system

Wawira’s last outing was at the World Cup in Georgia in May this year where she “bombed”, failing to lift 96kg.

She is eager to make things right.

“I am polishing my techniques since that is where the game is played. You can be powerful but fall short when it comes to technique. That is what cost me in Georgia,” said Wawira.

“I know competition will be tough but the good thing is that I will be meeting the usual suspects, people I have met before,” said a confident Wawira, who is targeting to bench press100kg.

Wawira is single but hopes to marry soon and have as many children as possible. “I want a football starting lineup…am serious about this,” she said with a laugh in France. “I really want to be a mother.”

Wawira, a first born in a family of three, says powerlifting has lifted her from depending on other people for her basic needs.



“I have managed to invest in a boda boda, I have bought land in Embu and also won a retail shop.”

However, Wawira, an Embu College trained officer administrator, disclosed that she is yet to get any cash rewards from the government since her first African Games in 2015.