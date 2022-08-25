Serani, Vallery MacMillan off to flying start in Mombasa school games

Defending boys' and girls' football champions, Serani Secondary and Vallery McMillan Thursday sounded stern warning to Mombasa County Secondary Schools when they won their opening matches at Shimo la Tewa and Shanzu Teachers Training College grounds respectively.

Serani Secondary of Mvita sub-county started its campaign to retain the boys' football title by beating Khadija Secondary 2-0 in a thrilling match attended by a fair crowd at Shimo la Tewa ground.

In the Pool B match, Serani took the lead in the 31st minute through Kamal Abdulnassir before Salim Hamisi added another in the 66th minute.

Vallery MacMillan deservedly won their Pool A match by edging Bomu Secondary 3-1. Mgeni Shaban scored a brace in the 14th and 25th minutes with Gift Nazi netting another in the 63rd minute. Dorcas Mweni got a consolation for Bomu in the 71st minute.

Serani Secondary coach, Swaleh Abdalla Sunda commended his players for sticking to his game plan. He said they are determined to retain their title and qualify for the Coast regional games to be held next week.

"I have to congratulate my boys for following my instructions against tough opponents. Our target is to qualify for the national and East African regional games," said Sunda.

Khadija secondary coach, Shem Lumumba said his players played well and dominated the game for a long period but they made two costly mistakes.

"The two mistakes mistakes cost us the win and the three points. I have faith that in our coming matches against Mrima and Bomu Secondary such mistakes will not happen and we’ll win and qualify for the semi-finals," said Lumumba.

In another Zone A match, Tononoka Secondary started with a bang by beating Concordia 2-0 thanks to goals from Ibrahim Kalato and Job Otieno.

In basketball, Aga Khan Academy (AKA) girls' team started their title defence with a 73-0 drubbing of Kajembe Secondary at Shanzu grounds.

Branice Mukolwe scored a game-high 14 points for AKA who led 38-0 at half-time.

Action between Mama Ngina and Oshwal Academy during the Mombasa County Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games at at Shanzu Teachers Training College grounds on August 25, 2022.

AKA are poised to qualify for Friday's semi-finals after Kajembe lost 38-0 to Khadija Secondary.

After leading 10-8 at half time during their Pool A match, Oshwal Academy bowed down 29-25 to Mama Ngina. Michele Ndano of Oshwal emerged top scorer with 14 points while Natali Wangui of Mama Ngina had 12 points.

In netball, holders St Charles Lwanga put up a good show to beat Mama Ngina 22-6 after leading 15-2 at half-time.