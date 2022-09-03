Serani, StJohn's crowned Coast region football champions

Serani Secondary School of Mombasa are the new Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games boys' football champions.

Serani beat Kwale's Kinondo High 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Shanzu Teachers Training College on Saturday.

With the victory, Serani qualified for the National games scheduled to be played in Nakuru next week.

The game started at a cracking pace with the home team dictating terms. It was no surprise when they took the lead in the 20th minute through Hamisi Nyale who finished the competition as top scorer with 11 goals.

Kinondo drew level in the 78th minute through Ali Jawa's rasping drive. During the shootout, Serani managed to score four against their opponent's three.

Serani coach Alex Shikanga lauded his boys for an astounding performance and said that the regionals were a perfect build-up for the National games.

"I am happy with the way my boys played and I'm sure they will do well during the Nakuru games," said Shikanga.

His counterpart, Hamisi Msusa of Kinondo commended his players for a resilient show but praised their opponents for the victory and wished them all the best in the next phase.

"My boys played their hearts out, but it was not our day," said Msusa.

Top scorer Nyale who also plays for Bandari Youth said he was happy to have scored in every match

"I thank my team mates who played a big part in my success as the game's top scorer," said Nyale.

Kenyatta High School of Taita Taveta finished third after winning 5-4 on post-match penalties against Kwale champions Mwavumbo Secondary.

Kilifi's St John's Girls Secondary School players celebrate after winning the girls' football final against Mazaera Girls Secondary School of Kwale County during Coast Region Secondary School Term Two Games at Shimo Annex grounds, Mombasa on September 03, 2022. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

In girls' football, St John's Girls of Kilifi retained their title after beating Mazeras Girls 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

In semis, St John’s beat Minaj of Tana River 3-0 while Mazeras of Kwale eliminated Mombasa’s Vallery McMillan 4-1.

St John's coach, Kennedy Omollo said he was happy with the victory and expressed high hopes of doing better during the national games in Nakuru next week.

“We’re going to nationals with a target of returning to East African games scheduled for Arusha, Tanzania,” he said.