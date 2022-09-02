Serani sail through as Tononoka falter in Coast Region Games

Serani of Mombasa and Kwale’s Mwavumbo Friday became the first teams to book their places in boys’ football semi-finals at the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

Both sides won their first two matches at Shanzu Teachers Training College and Shimo Annex grounds.

While Serani, who are the Mombasa County champions shone bright, their traditional rivals Tononoka, who were tipped to reach the final, were knocked out after losing their two first matches.

In their opening Pool 'B' clash at Shimo Annex, Serani beat Kizigitini Secondary from Lamu 3-0 with Nyale Hamisi scoring a hat-trick.

Hamisi netted a brace to steer Serani to another 3-0 win against Mororo of Tana River. The other Serani goal was scored by Kamal Abdulnassir.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said he was impressed with his boys’ performance and is confident of winning the football title.

“Those who watch us playing will agree with me that we deserve to clinch the title and automatic qualification to the national games,” he said.

Mwavumbo, who started as underdogs, upset the pre-match favourites Tononoka 3-0 in a Pool 'A' match at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

Mwavumbo got their goals through Ali Juma Dele who scored a brace while the other was netted by Allan Sonoka. They made sure of a semi-final berth when they registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Katana Ngala of Kilifi with Hassan Ngome scoring the lone goal.

In another Pool 'A' match at Shimo la Tewa ground, Katana Ngala of Kilifi bowed down 2-1 to Kenyatta Mwatate.

Barbra Diana (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School from Kwale County vies with Triza Auma of Mwasere Girls Secondary School from Taita Taveta County in their girls basketball match during Coast Region Secondary School Term Two Games at Shimo Annex grounds, Mombasa on September 02, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In boys’ basketball, Dr Aggrey Secondary from Taita Taveta sounded a warning to other participants when they beat more experienced Kaya Tiwi 64-18 in a thrilling Pool 'B' clash at Shimo la Tewa.

In another match, Mpeketoni of Lamu registered a hard-fought 43-39 win over Kilifi’s Gede Boys Secondary. Shimo la Tewa failed to capitalise on home advantage as Baptist beat them 53-13.

As expected in girls’ category, Kaya Tiwi sailed through to the last four when they registered convincing 84-11 and 102-2 victories over Mwasere of Taita Taveta and Wiyoni from Lamu respectively.

Aga Khan Academy also made a good start by beating Lamu’s Wiyoni Secondary 34-11.