Serani hammer Shimba Hills as Kaya Tiwi remain undefeated

Serani Secondary School of Mombasa County on Friday ended their preliminary campaign with a 100 percent record to remain on track to defend their boys' football title at the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Voi Boys' High School.

Serani defeated rivals Shimba Hills Secondary School 3-1 in their final pool "A" match to finish on nine points after three wins.

Serani scored 15 goals and conceded, while Shimba Hills also qualified for the semi-finals finishing second with six points.

Serani got their goals through Dennis Kenga in the first half with Hamisi Omar and David Wanyama netting a goal each in the second half. Shimba Hills' consolation goal came in the first half from a penalty taken by Mwinyikai Hamisi.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda congratulated his boys for finishing top in the pool and expressed optimistic they will finish the games unbeaten.

"We know our semi-final opponents Dr Aggrey will be tough, but I’m confident my boys will play their best football to qualify for the final and manage to retain our crown," said Sunda.

Shimba Hills coach Alex Shikanga said that their game with Serani was not important as they had already qualified for the last four where they face Vitengeni Secondary School of Kilifi.

"We will fight it out to reach the final, aiming to take the trophy to Kwale,” he said.

In Group B, Hadija Secondary School of Mombasa failed to qualify for the semi-finals when they lost 4-3 to Vitengeni while Dr Aggrey Secondary School of Taita Taveta beat Chanani of Tana River4-0 to seal their last four slot.

In girls' football, a goal by Najma Mwanahamisi enabled Minhaj Secondary School of Tana River County edge Kajire Girls Secondary School of Taita Taveta and secure a ticket to the semi-finals.

They will meet Mwasere Girls Secondary School of Taita Taveta who registered an easy 5-0 win over Mombasa’s Bomu Secondary School.

Kwale's Kombani Secondary School beat Vyambani Secondary School of Kilifi 2-0 to qualify to meet Mkongani Secondary School of Kilifi who beat Witu Mjini Secondary School of Lamu 1-0 in the other semi-final.

In boys 3x3 basketball, Dr Aggrey qualified for the final after beating Tudor Day Secondary School of Mombasa 13-2 while Timbila Secondary School registered a 19-6 victory against Chanagande Secondary School of Kilifi .