Serani book Kinondo in Coast region football final

Red-hot Serani Secondary School of Mombasa and Kwale's Kinondo Secondary School Saturday reached the final of the Coast Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games boys' football at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

Serani, hot favourites to win the crown came from behind to beat Kenyatta Mwatate 3-1 while Kinondo avenged their Kwale County final defeat to edge Mwavumbo Secondary with a similar margin in the second semi-final.

Kenyatta took the lead in the 64th minute through Shadrack Kazungu but Serani levelled three minutes later via Baraka Rodgers before Hamisi Nyale and Mbarak Zuma settled the contest in the 73rd and 80th minutes respectively.

Kinondo took the lead against Mwavumbo in the 23rd minute but Emmanuel Limo drew the latter level in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Kinondo came back strongly with Tumaini Rashid and Ali Mwero netting in the 73rd and 80th minutes.

In boys' basketball, Dr Aggrey Secondary of Taita Taveta and Mombasa's Baptist High qualified for the final after recording 54-21 and 29-17 victories over Mpeketoni and Kaya Tiwi in their respective semi-finals.