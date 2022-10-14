SDT halts Kenya National Paralympic Committee polls

Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on Friday stopped the long-awaited Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) elections that were scheduled to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

SDT chairman John Ohaga certified the application by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation (CPSF) and Kenya Sports Federation for the Mentally Handicapped (KSFMH) which was seeking to stop the elections as urgent.

Ohaga directed that the matter be heard ex parte in the first place hence was listed for mention for directions on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

CPSF president Lydia Iregi and KSFMH secretary general Pauline Awange stopped the election, demanding to be allowed to participate in the process.

They also protested that they were not part of the process that came up with the new constitution that barred their federations from participating in the elections as separate entities.

The two officials said that KNPC merged Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation (CPSF) and Wheelchair and Amputee Federation yet the procedure to merge the two was still going on at international level.

However, KNPC president Agnes Aluoch, who responded in the case, stated that CPSF, KSFMH and SDT were part and parcel of the process hence wondered why the elections were stopped.

It has not been a smooth ride since 2018 when KNPC elections aborted following fracas at the Moi International Sports Centre.

The chaos forced SDT to step in and appoint a caretaker committee to run Paralympic activities in the country.

Alouch said that they were not able to hold elections after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) requested to defer the process since they were going through structural changes.

IPC came up with a constitution that was validated and adopted in February.

Aluoch said that SDT directed KNPC to go to polls within 90 days after KNPC adopted a new constitution in April.

“From four affiliates, we now have 15 but only 12 were eligible for the aborted process. It’s only badminton, archery and rowing and canoeing, who didn’t qualify,“ said Alouch, who cautioned that Kenya risks being banned by IPS if elections are not held soon.

"It's a shame that some observers from IPS, among other international organisations, were here to oversee the process,"said Aluoch.

KNPC last held elections in 2014 before the aborted polls in 2018.

Ohaga demanded that KNPC and Aluoch provide them with their list of nominees and participants in the election pending the hearing and determination of the case.