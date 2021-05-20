School games to resume soon, Orero assures teams

Isse Mohammed Aden of North Eastern's Boys Town (right) vies for the ball with Kilonzi Daniel of Machakos Boys during the Under-16 category of the Coca Cola Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two games at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds, Kisumu on July 31, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The decision was arrived at during a four-day caucus attended by KSSSA officials and their counterparts from the Ministry of Education in Nakuru
  • The meeting came up with a programme for the resumption of co-curricular activities in schools and colleges which was forwarded to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for approval
  • During the retreat, KSSSA officials also made changes to rules to be used during school games and suggested ways of dealing with possible challenges during implementation of Covid-19 protocols

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) chairman Peter Orero has assured stakeholders that sporting championships will begin this year.

Related

More from Sports

  1. AFC Leopards prey on Rangers as title race gathers pace

  2. Leicester's title-winning captain set to retire

  3. Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season

  4. Petro de Luanda, US Monastir storm BAL quarters

  5. Pirlo's Juve future under pressure in Champions League race

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.