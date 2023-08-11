School Games: St Maurice Mwira, Koyonzo lift rugby sevens titles

St Maurice Mwira Mixed Secondary School are basking in glory after making history as the inaugural winners of girls’ rugby sevens at the Secondary Schools Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega County.

The Western Region champions defeated Gilgil High School 10-5 in the main cup final on Friday at the bull-ring arena.

The final whistle drew wild celebrations from the players who were joined with their coach Christine Akinyi after achieving the milestone.

Girls’ rugby sevens was a late inclusion to the annual championships which feature football, volleyball, boys’ rugby sevens, 3x3 basketball and racquet games. It was introduced to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) calendar in 2015 as an exhibition.

However, it failed to return the following year and slowly faded away as KSSSA and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) struggled to salvage it.

Sixteen girls’ teams featured in this year’s event alongside the boys’ from Tuesday, with winners final crowned Friday evening after four-days of intense action.

Akinyi could not hide her joy after the final whistle, and is crossing her fingers that they will also be part of the Kenyan contingent for the regional games in Huye, Rwanda.

“I know the top three teams in every discipline here are going to Rwanda and I hope that also includes us. I am so glad because the hardwork we put in has paid off,” said Akinyi.

“It will be so amazing if we go to Rwanda because it will motivate the girls to work hard and know that sports can take them far and also open doors for them,” she added.

Mwira had to dig deep for the win with Scovia Anyango scoring the winning try to deliver the title for her side. It was an impressive winner as she ran almost the entire pitch before touching down.

Francis Silenje, the rugby sevens organiser at these championships, said they reintroduced the sport to ensure gender parity.

“We have talent around the country and it is only fair that we give them an equal chance. We hope more schools will take it up because it is here to stay,” he said.

In the boys’ event, Koyonzo Boys High School retained their title after a hard-fought 22-12 win over Vihiga Boys High School.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba said their sights are now on completing the double at the regionals after winning silver on their debut in Arusha, last year.

“We had to raise our game because Vihiga were good and pushed us all the way. My players fought well and their reward is another title,” he said.