School Games: Classy St Anthony's sink Shanderema to storm final

Five-time champions St Anthony's Boys High School, Kitale on Friday made it to the boys' football final of the ongoing National Secondary School Term Two Games after edging out host Shanderema Secondary School 1-0 in a thrilling semi-final match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

St Anthony's will face Dagoretti, who beat Agoro Sare 3-0 on post-match penalties. The two teams tied 1-1 after extra time at the Mabao grounds in Kakamega High School.

Dagoretti goalkeeper Brandon Omondi was the hero as he saved two penalties, while the other was blazed over by Tony Junior.

"It was a difficult game and I am happy I played my role in helping the side reach the final," said Omondi.

Omondi was carried shoulder high by the elated Dagoretti fans after his heroics. Dagoretti beat St Anthony's 1-0 in their last preliminary match on Thursday at the same venue. In the 2019 final in Kisumu, St Anthony's edged Dagoretti 9-8 on post match penalties to win their fifth crown leaving "Ditchez" still waiting for their first gong.

At Bukhungu, talented striker Aldrin Kibet scored the lone goal for St Anthony's via a clinical finish in the first half of the contest attended by thousands of fans.

Fans follow proceedings during the boys' football semi-finals between St Anthony's Boys High School from Rift Valley Region and Shanderema Secondary School from Western at the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Ball Games at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on August 11, 2023. St Anthony's won 1-0.

The display by the "Solidarity Boys" was on another level, far from when they lost 1-0 to Dagoretti in their final group match on Thursday.

Shanderema fans, who were the majority in the stadium, watched in awe as coach Peter Mayoyo's boys showcased entertaining football.

At one time, the fans including UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala and former Shinyalu Member of Parliament Justus Kizito, applauded St Anthony's after long spell of uninterrupted possession.

In the last quarter of the game, Shanderema improved but were not clinical in front of the game.

Though Shanderema lost the game, football fans were elated with the quality of football displayed by both teams ahead of the final to be staged at the same venue Saturday.

"We were better in the game but Shanderema came back stronger in the second half. It was an entertaining game that I feel even the many fans who turned up enjoyed," said Mayoyo in his post-match remarks.

"We have qualified for the East Africa School Games but what is important is winning the national title and that is what we want to do on Saturday," added Mayoyo.