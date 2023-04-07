School games: St Anthony’s Kitale play Kapsabet in Rift Valley hockey final

National champions St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale from Trans Nzoia County will play Kapsabet Boys High School in boys’ hockey final of Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term One games on Saturday in Eldoret.

St Anthony’s Boys, who finished third in East Africa Games also beat Kabianga High School from Kericho 2-0 with goals from Gideon Kosgei and Elijah Kariuki to stay on course to retaining the title and to qualify for the national championships which will be held in Eldoret from April 24-29.

St Anthony’s coach Kevin Lugalia said: “We are interested in retaining the title, and we are not taking any chances because all teams at this stage are good.”

In the second semi-final, Kapsabet Boys High School from Nandi County beat Boito High School from Bomet 2-0 through goals from Aaron Getakwa and Noah Ptoo.

In girl’s hockey, St Joseph’s Girls High from Trans Nzoia beat St Mary’s Tachasis Girls High School from Nandi County 4-3 on penalties after they had drawn 2-2 in the semi-finals. Daisy Kerubo and Hazel Cherono scored.

St Joseph’s coach John Lusaka said: “The support we have received from the school administration is tremendous and that is why we played well today. The girls are determined to win and we hope to win the regional and the national titles because we have prepared well.”

In the second semi-final, Afraha High School from Nakuru hit Singore Girls High School 1-0.

In girls’ handball, St Joseph’s Girls High School from Trans Nzoia County will play Nakuru’s Murundiko High School in the final on Saturday.

Murundiko beat Biwott Day Secondary School from Elgeyo Marakwet 34-06 in the semi-finals, while St Joseph’s, coached by Maurine Sitati, beat Nasokol Girls High School from West Pokot 29-23.

In boys’ handball, Nabunga High School will play West Pokot’s Kamito Secondary School in the final. Kamito beat champions Saniak High School from Nandi County in 27-20 in the semi-finals.

Ahead of their first appearance in the final, Nabunga’s coach Wesley Sanya said it will be exciting to face top teams in the region.

In rugby 15s, new champions will be crowned after Kabianga High School were eliminated in the quarter-final stage.