School games: Serani retain Mombasa County crown

Serani Secondary School deservedly retained their Mombasa Secondary Schools Ball Games’ boys football crown when they edged their traditional rivals Tononoka Secondary School 2-0 at Shanzu Teachers Training College on Friday.

Serani, who entertained the crowd with their short passes throughout the match, got their two goals in a spell of 12 minutes in the first half of the evenly contested Mvita derby.

Kamalu Ali opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Salim Hamisi doubled Serani's lead in the 34th minute.

Tononoka dominated the second half but failed to break the well-drilled Serani defence.

Serani coach Swaleh Abdalla Sunda said he was impressed with the fighting spirit of his players.

“Team spirit and determination helped us to win the match,” said Sunda who expressed confidence of winning the Coast Regional title next week.

Despite the loss, Tononoka coach Juma Kalato commended his players and promised to make amends at the regional level.

“We’ll feature in the regional games since Mombasa is the host county and I’m going to make sure we do better than this,” he said.

Earlier at the same venue, Vallery McMillan registered a 6-5 win over Kaa Chonjo via post match penalties in the girls' final. Both sides, who have qualified for the regional games, settled for a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Vallery coach Anna Chiko said she was happy to have qualified for the regional games which they missed by a whisker during the 2019 edition.

“I’m happy that we are through to regional stage and confident we will emerge victorious,” she said.

An Aga Khan Academy player dribbles the ball during their Mombasa County Secondary Schools Ball Games boys 3-on-3 basketball match against Moi Forces at Shimo La Tewa ground on August 26, 2022. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, St Charles Lwanga Secondary School dominated to win both boys and girls hockey titles.

In boys category, St Charles Lwanga team from Changamwe sub-county won all their matches in the competition played in round robin format.

The champions started their title defence with a 4-0 win over Kajembe Secondary from Jomvu before defeating Tudor Day of Mvita and Shimo la Tewa of Nyali 2-0 and 5-0 respectively.

In the girls category where three teams participated, St Charles Lwanga overcame Kajembe Secondary 1-0 and Vallery McMillan 5-0. Kajembe finished second place after beating Vallery 2-0.

Mombasa Baptist emerged winners of the boys' basketball title after defeating Tudor Day 40-14 in the final at Shimo la Tewa grounds.

Baptist also showed its dominance in 3x3 basketball by defeating Aga Khan Academy 10-08 and Moi Forces 14-07. Aga Khan finished second with a 18-12 victory over Moi Forces.