School Games: Semis action takes centre-stage in Eldoret

Semi-final action takes centre stage Friday morning on the penultimate day of the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games at Hill School, Eldoret.

After three days of sizzling action in the preliminary stages, it is now time for the wheat to be separated from the chaff as teams eye final slots in the different disciplines.

In basketball, defending champions Dr Aggrey High School will take on Nairobi Region champions Dagoretti High School in a repeat of last year’s final which the former triumphed 70-64.

The second semi pits eight-time champions Laiser Hill Academy of Rift Valley Region against Eastern Region winners Lukenya School.

In the girls’ matches, holders Kaya Tiwi High School (Coast) will battle Central’s Loreto High School, Limuru, while the other last four time will see debutantes Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School (Nairobi) up against Western Region’s Butere Girls High School.

Dagoretti coach Hassan Kibagendi believes it is time for revenge after losing to Dr Aggrey in last year’s final after blowing a 15-point lead.

“To be champions you have to beat the best and Dr Aggrey have the cup and we want it, it is that simple. We were impressive in the preliminary stages but it will count for nothing if we don’t make it to the final,” Kibagendi told Nation Sport.

However, Dr Aggrey coach Robert Aran says they are under no pressure as the defending champions, and urged his charges to talk on the basketball court.

“The level of competition is very high and we definitely need to raise our game if we aim to defend our cup. We beat Dagoretti last year and I know they are wounded and will be out for blood,” said Aran, who is also the school principal.

Dr Aggrey, who lost to Laiser Hill 72-61 on Wednesday, thumped Wajir High School 149-27 to secure second spot in pool “B” behind winners Laiser Hill.

In hockey, defending champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale will take on Mangu High School as Musingu Boys High School face Meru School.

St Anthony’s coach Kelvin Lugalia has warned his charges against any complacency after they easily topped their pool unbeaten.

“We have improved with each game and that boosts morale as we go to the semis. However, every team at this stage is tough and one mistake can see you get knocked out. We have experience at this level and that will be key for us tomorrow,” the coach said.

In the girls’ matches, former champions Nyamira Girls High School tackle Eastern winners AIC Nyayo Girls Secondary School, while Tigoi Girls High School play St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School, Kitale.

Boys’ and girls’ handball champions Hospital Hill High School and Moi Girls Secondary School, Kamusinga remain on track to retain their titles.