School Games: Rift Valley show their class in athletics

Rift Valley Region yesterday emerged overall winners in athletics at the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games at the Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

The region scored 554 points to win ahead of the Nyanza region, who tallied 276 points, while Western region finished third after accumulating 241 points after three days of action.

Rift Valley bagged a total of 67 medals - 26 gold, 33 silver and eight bronze with Nyanza going home with 24 medals (eight gold, five silver and 11 bronze), while Western had 24 medals (eight gold, five silver and 14 bronze).

Central and Eastern Regions rounded the top five places with 199 and 181 points respectively.

Coast, Nairobi and North Eastern followed in that order.

In Friday’s races, Maureen Cherotich from Kalyet Secondary School (Rift Valley) won the girls' 10,000m after crossing the finish line in 36:15.1.

Her schoolmate Faith Cherotich was second after timing 36:55.1, while Penina Mukonone from Nkanga High School (Eastern) sealed the podium positions in 39:04.6.

Cherotich, who has represented Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships twice in 2021 in Nairobi and 2022 in Cali, Colombia, said that her target is to become a star in the long distance.

“Long distance running has been my dream and I would like to grow gradually to become one of the best. I always admire how Hellen Obiri runs and would want to fit into her shoes,” said Cherotich.

In the girls’ 400m race, Beatrice Machoka from St Peter’s Keberesi High School (Nyanza) stormed to victory after clocking 58.4 seconds ahead of Ivon Mwangale from Khakunga High School (59.3) and Alice Ekiru from Kondabilet High School (Rift Valley) settled for third in 59.5.

Machoka, who has been competing at the Athletics Kenya weekend track and field meets, said her participation in the events has helped her improve.

“My eyes are focused on winning gold at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Huye, Rwanda. I know competition will be tight but I am up for the fight,” said Machoka.