School Games: Rift Valley masters of athletics

As expected, Rift Valley Region dominated the second day of the athletics programme on Thursday at the Brookside Secondary Schools Term One National Games at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

Kenya under-20 10,000m champion Margaret Gati showed her class after storming to victory in the girls’ 5,000m race walk to book her slot in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games set for August in Huye, Rwanda.

The Form three student at Cheptonon High School in Nandi County crossed the finish line after timing 24:54.2 ahead of Doris Githae from Mwihoti High School from Central region, who clocked 26:56.9, while Mercyline Wanjala from Makutano High School from Central Region was third in 27:09.2.

“I prepared well for the race and I knew after doing more speed sessions and hill work that it was going to be easy. I’m happy I managed to get a slot to represent my country at the regional games,” said Gati.

She thanked her coach Robert Ng’isirei and her teachers for their continued support.

“I have competed internationally which has given me more experience. My target is to become a world beater like the former Africa Games champion Grace Wanjiru,” she added.

In the boys’ 10,000m final, Raphael Dapash from Mutarakwa Secondary School in Rift Valley won gold after in 30:34.26 ahead of Kelvin Kiplagat from Sinonin High School, Rift Valley (30:43.30) and Calvin Muthii from Irigithathi Secondary School from Central Region (31:01.43).

In the girls’ 5,000m race, Mercy Chepkorir from Kalyet Secondary School ran a tactical race to bag victory in 17:00.8 ahead of Jane Gati from Masongo Secondary School in Nyanza region, who timed 17:03.0 while Faith Chepchumba from Andersen High School in Rift Valley was third in 17:15.7.

Chepkorir told journalists that she hopes to follow in the footsteps of her mentors’ world 5,000m silver medalist Beatrice Chebet and Sandrafelis Chebet.

“It was a tough race but I had to be strategic when my competitor kicked with two laps to go, I knew I was going to close the gap and I managed to overtake her in the last 100m. I still need to do some speed sessions to improve my performance,” said Chepkorir.

In the boys’ 3,000m final, Ronald Kipkoech from Kalongwet High School won in 8:36.3 ahead of Victor Kiptum from Kosirai High School also from Rift Valley, who clocked 8:48.9, while Boniface Samoita from Boruma High School in Nyanza sealed the podium positions in 9:03.8.