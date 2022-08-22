School games resume after election break

Term Two Secondary School Games that were put on hold on August 1 due to the General Elections, resume this week countrywide.

The championships had reached the county level before the Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha announced immediate closure of schools ahead of the August 9 polls.

After the county stage, winners will proceed to the regional showpiece where teams that till will feature in nationals set for Nakuru from September 8 to 13, will be selected.

The games feature football, volleyball, netball, basketball, hockey, handball, rugby sevens and15s, swimming and racquet games.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary-General David Ngugi said the championships will go on as earlier planned.

"All regions make their own dates for the competition. We hope regional officials have made necessary arrangements towards the resumption that are set to resume this week," he stated.

Nairobi County will hold its regional competition from Friday to Sunday at different venues in the city.

In Nyanza Region, Kisii High School and Agoro Sare High School will host the county championships for Kisii and Homa Bay counties respectively.

"Please adhere to the dates and have a safe championship. We want to host the best games ever," said Nyanza Region Secretary General Thomas Odhiambo in a statement.

Ndonyo High School handball coach Geoffrey Miyogo said they had set their eyes on the national titles. Ndonyo qualified to counties in handball in both boys and girls.

“Sports and academics go hand in hand. We will not leave anything to chance this time round” he said.

Kisii county's boys' basketball champions Nyanchwa High School have called on their opponents to prepare for a tough fight.

Coached by experienced tactician Kepha Mogire, Nyanchwa won all their matches at the sub-county level.

“We have won the county title for three consecutive years and I hope this time round we will reach national level. All my players are in good form and I hope we will compete well at the regionals” he said.

Homa Bay High School and Asumbi Teachers Training College (TTC) will host Nyanza regional championships from August 31 to September 3.

St Peter's Mumias Boys' High School will host the Kakamega County Games from Wednesday.

In Mombasa, Shimo la Tewa High School and Teachers Training College will host the county games on Thursday and Friday.