School Games: Race for Nyanza region supremacy hots up in Kisii

Nyanza region is set to have new champions in girls’ handball and boys’ hockey after the defending champions were eliminated in semi-finals in Term One Games at Kisii High School in Kisii County on Friday.

In girls’ handball St Albert’s Girls High School Ulanda from Migori shocked regional defending champions Kakrao Secondary School also from Migori after they beat them 20-19 in a tense first semi-final to book a slot in the final that will be held on Saturday.

“We played well but luck was not on our side. In sports you have to accept the results and live to fight another day,” said Kakrao head coach Denzel Mikisi.

Ulanda will face last year’s finalists Miranga Secondary School from Homa Bay County who stormed the final following a 25-19 win over Guu Mixed Secondary School (Kisumu) in the second semi-final.

In boys’ handball, Manyatta High School (Homa Bay) will be seeking to retain the title after they managed a 21-17 victory against last year finalists St Francis Rangara Boys’ High School from Siaya.

Orero Boys High School (Homa Bay) will play Manyatta in the final after they battled to a 20-17 win over Kisii County champions Nduru Boys High School.

In boys’ hockey, Maseno School beat defending champions Kisumu Day by a solitary goal in an entertaining semi-final.

Nduru Boys High School from Kisii County will face Maseno School in the final after they beat Cardinal Otunga Boys High School Mosocho 1-0 in the other semi-final.

Girls’ hockey regional defending champions Nyamira Girls High School (Siaya) hammered Lwak Girls’ High School 7-0 in the first semi-final to make clear their intentions of retaining the title.

They will face Agenga Secondary School (Migori) who beat Sinyolo Girls High School (Kisumu) 1-0.

Hosts Kisii High School face the game of their lives in rugby 15s final when they tackle defending champions Maseno School after they won in their respective semi-finals.

“Beating St Mary’s Yala is morale boosting to my boys. I know it will be a tough task when we meet Maseno School in the final but we are well prepared for the match,” said Kisii High School rugby coach Lee Aston.

Maseno beat Nyabondo High School (Kisumu) 3-0 while Kisii High School edged out St Mary’s Yala Secondary School from Siaya 9-6.

In boys’ basketball, defending champions Onjiko High School (Kisumu) humiliated Usenge High School (Siaya) 134-22 to progress to the final.

In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, they will face Agoro Sare High School (Homa Bay) who beat Maseno School 60-30 in the second semi-final.

In the girls’ category, defending champs Ototo Mixed Secondary School from Homa Bay humbled St Joseph Tuk Jowi Girls Secondary School from Migori 57-32 to book a slot in the final.

Barchando Girls Secondary School (Siaya) will meet Ototo in the final after they registered a 56-41 win against Asumbi Girls High School.

Nyanza region semi-finals results

Rugby 15s

Maseno 3 Nyabondo 0

Kisii High 9 St Mary’s Yala 6



Final

Kisii High School v Maseno School



Girls’ handball

Ulanda 20 Kakrao 19

Miranga 25 Guu 19



Final

Ulanda v Miranga



Boys’ Handball



Manyatta 21 Rangala 17

Nduru 17 Orero 20



Final

Manyatta v Orero



Girls’ basketball

Ototo 57 Tuk Jowi 32

Barchando 56 Asumbi 41



Final

Ototo v Barchando



Boys’ basketball

Onjiko 134 Usenge 22

Agoro 60 Maseno 30



Final

Onjiko v Agoro



Boys’ hockey

Maseno 1 Kisumu Day 0

Cardinal Otunga 0 Nduru 1



Final

Maseno School v Nduru



Girls’ hockey

Sinyoro 0 Agenga 1

Nyamira 7 Lwak 0



Final