School games: Nduru emerge Kisii rugby sevens champions

Nduru Boys High School from Gucha South Sub County are this year's Kisii County Secondary Schools Games rugby sevens champions.

Under the tutelage of the school's principal J.J Masime, Nduru Friday edged out hosts Kisii 17-5 in the final at Kisii High School on Friday.

Kisii High School had beaten Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho 15-5 to storm the final while Nduru humiliated little known Rianyanchabera 22-0.

"We had prepared well and l thank God we have emerged winners. We have now set eyes on the regional games," said Masime.

Defending champions Nyabigena Boys High School were eliminated in the preliminaries.

“The best team lost and that is the game, you have to accept. We will now embark on serious training in preparation for next year’s competitions,” said Kisii High School Principal Fred Mogaka, who doubles up as the coach.

Boys football will also have new champions after four-time back-to-back winners Gesero High School failed to show up for the games.

A volleyball match action between Kisii High School and Itumbe DOK Secondary School during Kisii County Secondary Schools Games semi-final match at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho on August 26,2022. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Newcomers Ong'icha High School and Gesabakwa Secondary School will meet in the final after the two sides won their respective semi-finals.

In the first semi-final, Ong'icha beat Nyamache 2-1 while Gesabakwa defeated Kebabe 3-1 in the second semi-final.

"We last played county games in 2015 and since then we have been in the cold. I hope we will win this title" said Ong'icha head coach Job Joram.

In girls football, Nyamecheo will face Kerongorori in the final.

Nduru Boys High School and Amaiko Girls Secondary School also started their hockey title defence on a high.

In their opening match, Nduru boys saw off Cardinal Otunga 1-0 while Amaiko humiliated Nyabururu High School 4-0 to make clear their ambitions of defending the title.

In boys' hockey, Nduru are scheduled to face Nyabigena in the final on Saturday. The girls category is being played in round robin format.

The winners will represent the county in the Nyanza Regional Games slated from August 31 to September 3 at Asumbi Teachers Training College and Homa Bay Boys High School.

The county's school games secretary Geoffrey Nyantika said no hitches had been reported in the first day.

"We are glad that everything is going on well. I hope things will continue this way until the end," he told Nation Sport.

The four-day championship will end on Saturday with all finals to be played at Kisii High School ground.

Dominant Longisa

Meanwhile in Bomet, hosts Longisa Boys High School dominated the Bomet East Sub county Secondary School games after they bagged the basketball and sevens rugby titles.

In basketball, Longisa Boys whitewashed their neighbours Siwot 70-11 to stamp their authority in the game.

Cheered on by home fans, led by the school principal Robinson Langat, the winners enjoyed a 38-02 lead at half-time.

After the break, Longisa head coach Eric Bett brought in new players who completed the job at 70-11. Longisa Captain Ian Kiprono, Denis Kibet and Zack Lemayan starred in the match.

“My team followed instructions and that's why we performed well. The win is a show of good things to come in future as we now set our sights on the county games,” said Bett.

In rugby sevens, the hosts whitewashed bitter rivals Mulot Boys High School 22-0 to emerge champions.