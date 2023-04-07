School Games: Nairobi School, Hospital Hill battle for hockey title

New winners will be crowned as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games conclude on Saturday at the Nairobi School.

The boys' hockey contest will see hosts Nairobi School battle Hospital Hill for the title.

Champions Jamhuri High School crashed out of the quarter-final stage after losing 3-1 on post-match penalties to Lenana School.

In Friday's semis, former champions Nairobi School overcame former winners Hillcrest School 2-1 on penalties also after the two sides tied 1-1 in normal time. In the other semi, Hospital Hill beat Lenana 1-0.

Elsewhere, there will be no love lost when boys' basketball champions Dagoretti High School face off with last year’s finalists Jamhuri High for the crown.

While Dagoretti will be gunning for a fourth consecutive title, Jamhuri will be out to avenge last year’s 40-16 loss.

Dagoretti thrashed Langata 64-26 in Friday’s semi-final as Jamhuri beat Nairobi School 46-39. Dagoretti captain Eugine Jesse believes last year’s result counts for nothing.

“It will be a tough match because they will be out for revenge and they have worked hard to get to the final again. It will be a great match,” Jesse said.

His Jamhuri counterpart Richard Ochieng is optimistic they can finally get one over their rivals.

Adrian Martin and Rawi Sankara starred for Dagoretti as they made light work of Langata with 12 and 10 points respectively. Bronk Andera scored nine points but, his effort was not good enough as they found themselves trailing 15-30 at halftime.

Dagoretti would dominate the second half scoring at will as Langata struggled to keep up only managing 11 against Dagoretti’s 34.

In girls’ hockey, defending champions Mwiki Secondary School will go full throttle against former holders Hillcrest School in a bid to retain their crown and book a ticket to the nationals.

Mwiki played to a goalless draw in regular time and 1-1 in a penalty shootout before edging out Pangani Girls 2-1 in sudden death in the semis.

Having missed her first penalty, Joan Mwiria redeemed herself to the score the winner in sudden death and put her side on course to retaining their title.

Pangani were unlucky with losing all their sudden death penalties to bow out of the contest.

Talai Jepyegon, who had scored for Pangani in the first round of the shootout, failed to save her side in sudden death.

Former regional rugby 15s holders Upper Hill will lock horns with reigning rugby 7s champions Ofafa Jericho in the final.

Fixtures (finals)

Nairobi region

Rugby 15s

Upper Hill v Ofafa Jericho

Hockey

Nairobi School v Hospital Hill (boys)

Mwiki v Hillcrest (girls)

Basketball