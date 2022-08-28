School Games: Mwavumbo slay giants in Kwale

Mwavumbo Secondary School was Sunday crowned the new boys’ football champions during the Kwale County Secondary Schools Term Two Games after beating Kinondo Secondary School 6-5 on post-match penalties at Kinango Secondary School Sunday.

The finalists, who started their semi-final clashes as underdogs, knocked out the favourites.

Kinondo eliminated title holders Shimba Hills Secondary School 5-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Mwavumbo defeated fancied Kaya Tiwi High School 2-1.

Mwavumbo’s coach Alawy Mohamed said the dominance of other schools is over as every school is now striving to play the sport and win and not for the sake of participating.

"We’ve defeated a big team in the semi-finals to reach the final and it is clear proof that all teams were preparing to win trophies. I would like to tell our opponents preparing for the Coast regional games in Mombasa later this week that we are ready to win the title,” said Mohamed.

Kinondo coach Hamisi Masusa commended his players for trying their best but were unlucky to lose the final.