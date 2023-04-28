School Games: Musingu eye St Anthony's scalp in hockey final

Can Musingu Boys High School end holders St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale’s dominance in boys’ hockey?

That will all be revealed Saturday morning when the two sides clash in the final at the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games at the Hill School, Eldoret.

St Anthony’s have won the title seven times and have another five East African titles making Musingu’s task more herculean.

However, Musingu coach Benson Wabuyabo is confident they have what it takes to upset their opponents and win their maiden title.

“I think the only thing they have that we don't have is experience, but my players have battled hard to reach this stage and believe they can win the title,” Wabuyabo told Nation Sport.

“We have not qualified for the nationals for a while and coming back to reach the final is quite a remarkable achievement. I think the pressure will be on St Anthony’s and we expect a good game,” he added.

Musingu beat Meru School from the Eastern Region in Friday’s semi-final with goals from Martin Kasanda and Hillary Angairina.

St Anthony’s final passage was not easy as they needed post-match penalties to see off Mangu High School 4-3 after a 1-1 stalemate in normal time.

St Anthony’s coach Kelvin Lugalia wants his charges to be more clinical to avoid another tie-breaker.

“Musingu have improved with each game and I know they will give us another tough match today. We will need to bury the chances we create to put more pressure on our opponents,” Lugalia said.

In the girls’ final, former champions Nyamira Girls Secondary School of Nyanza region will be up against Western’s Tigoi Girls High School.

In rugby 15s, Butula Boys High School have a date with destiny when they come up against All Saints Embu High School at Eldoret Sports Club. The two sides have impressed in the discipline, but there can only be one champion.

All Saints coach Benson Mwenda said it will be an exciting final between two attacking sides.

“Both teams have shown good displays from day one and it promises to be a good final. It will come down to who wants it more,” Mwenda said after their 18-5 semi-final win against St Anthony’s Boys High School.