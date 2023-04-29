School Games: Musingu earn their respect in hockey

Musingu Boys High School coach Benson Wabuyabo believes they can dominate boys’ hockey after ending the dominance of St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale.

Wabuayabo is confident they also impose themselves on the discipline like record 12 time champions Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School.

Western’s Musingu on Saturday won their maiden title after shocking seven-time champions St Anthony’s 1-0 in the final yesterday at Hill School, Eldoret.

Jesse Munyendo scored the lone goal in the 28th minute after finishing off a penalty corner.

Despite St Anthony’s flurry of attacks, the Musingu defence held still and the final whistle drew celebrations from the Musingu players.

“We were the underdogs in this contest and had to play our hearts out to grind out the win. Team work won it for us today and I hope this victory can be the beginning of our domination in the sport just like Kamusinga and St Anthony’s,“ Wabuyabo said.

“Our eyes are now trained on the East African title in Rwanda so there is no time to relax because the real work starts now,” he added.

It was heartbreak for St Anthony’s coach Kevin Lugalia who was bidding to win an eighth title against his alma mater.

“It was not our day and we need to go back to the drawing board and assess what went wrong. This loss will spur us to work hard in the East Africa Games,” Lugalia told Nation Sport.

Girls’ hockey also saw new winners as Nyanza’s Nyamira Girls High School saw off Tigoi Girls High School from Western 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Vivian Akinyi in the 55th minute. It was Nyamira’s second title and their first since 1991.

There is also new order in girls’ handball as St Joseph’s Girls High School, Kitale were crowned champions after a nail-biting 16-15 win over holders Moi Girls Secondary school, Kamusinga. It was sweet revenge for St Joseph’s who lost to Kamusinga in last year’s final.

St Joseph’s captain Mary Nasimiyu said that it was a tough match, but they wanted it more.

“It was painful for us last year to watch them (Kamusinga) celebrate as we despaired. It is now their turn to feel that pain as we rejoice,” said the skipper.