School Games: Messi-inspired Kibet dreams of glory with St Anthony's

A group of elated fans lifted Aldrine Kipchirchir Kibet shoulder-high after Anthony's Boys High School win over hosts Shanderema Secondary School in the boys’ football semi-final on Friday at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The ecstatic fans congratulated the 16-year-old after his sole goal handed the “Solidarity Boys” a place in Saturday’s final where they will face Dagoretti High School from Nairobi region.

His goal, which came after a series of passes in the final third, silenced a partisan crowd that was backing the hosts at Bukhungu Stadium.

“I have been in the school football team since joining Form One in 2020 but I was not a regular as such. But I worked hard and waited for my moment and I'm glad that I am a regular and that is why I work hard to repay the faith the coach has in me,” said midfielder Kibet.

He dons the number 10 jersey because he idolises Argentina star Lionel Messi, who has since signed for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

“Messi is the best footballer and I will follow him even if he has switched to Inter Miami. I practice what he does, his dribbling and shooting skills so as to become a better player,” adds Kibet.

Kibet’s football star is bound to grow after he secured a football scholarship with Spain’s Nastic Sports Academy. He will join the institution alongside teammate Allan Khasavuli after the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examination in November this year.

He says the sponsorship will give him a chance to improve his talent and become a better player.

“Nastic Sports Academy scouts were impressed by my performances on the pitch and I am humbled that they selected me and Allan. We will definitely repay their faith with superb displays,” he added.

Even as he focuses on building a good football career, Kibet is also keen on his studies and says his best subject is Mathematics and is keen on getting good grades during the KCSE exams.

Among those who mobbed Kibet after the win against Shanderema included his mother Irene Kwalia, and other relatives, who travelled from Baringo to watch him play.

“He is my second born son and we identified his talent when he was just three years old. As a family, we have been encouraging him to give his best. Even on his birthdays instead of buying him a cake, we buy him a ball as a gift,” said Kwalia.

“We will be cheering him on in the final and I will say a prayer for the entire team before the game starts,” she added.

St Anthony’s coach Peter Mayoyo says Kibet is disciplined and has the potential to play for the national team, Harambee Stars.