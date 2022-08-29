School Games: Mbooni dethrone Liani in Makueni county

Mbooni High School ended Liani Secondary School's dominance after lifting the boys' football title during the Makueni County Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Makueni Boys High School grounds over the weekend.

Mbooni, who won 2-1, scored the first goal in the third minute through Emmanuel Odhiambo, but their opponents equalised 25 minutes later through Patrick Mulandi.

A free kick which Mbooni earned in the 75th minute following a foul translated into the winning through Paul Pesian.

They overcame Ngaakaa Secondary School, Makueni Boys High School, Kathonzweni High School, Aic Nunguni Secondary School and Tumaini Secondary School on their way to the final.

In the semis, they beat Tumanini Secondary School on post-match penalties.

Mbooni captain James Okubasu played down the challenge by Iiani, the 2019 champions, saying they were no match.

"Our competitors were relatively taller than us, but we have shown them that it is not height alone which matters in football," he said.

Iiani coach Solomon Mkenya said the disruption on sporting activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had affected preparations.



Save for football, reigning champions in many of the other disciplines retained their tiles.

In volleyball, girls' champions Kambi Mawe Secondary School emerged winners after trouncing Nduluku Secondary School. Mbooni High School took the boys' basketball title after beating Matiliku Boys High School, while in rugby sevens, Kitondo Boys High School retained the crown,



Mbooni High School principal Dominic Maingi, who is also the chairman of the games in the county, expressed confidence that the winners will shine at the Eastern Regional games to be held at Kangaru School in Embu County from Thursday.