School Games: Laiser Hill face Dagoretti in basketball final

New boys’ basketball champions will be crowned on Saturday as the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term One National Games conclude in Eldoret.

All the finalists in rugby 15s, basketball, hockey and handball have booked their slots in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games set for Huye, Rwanda in August.

However, the small matter of winning the national titles and claiming the bragging rights remains.

At the Nova Pioneer International School, Rift Valley Region’s Laiser Hill Academy and Dagoretti High School from Nairobi will battle for the chance to succeed holders Dr Aggrey High School as Kenyan boys’ basketball champions.

Coast Region’s Dr Aggrey relinquished their title after losing 59-52 to Dagoretti in a pulsating semi-final match on Friday that was briefly disrupted by the rains in Eldoret.

Laiser Hill, on the other hand, easily saw off Eastern Region champions Lukenya School 68-36 in the other semi.

It is that impressive win over Dr Aggrey that has Dagoretti coach Hassan Kibagendi dreaming of clinching their maiden national title.

“Dr Aggrey beat us in last year’s final and we had a debt with them and my players fully paid it. We had to dig deep for that victory but it will count for nothing if we don’t finish the job by beating Laiser,” Kibagendi said.

“We have history with Laiser and the two sides know each other well. Fans should expect a cracking final and I know the gods of basketball will smile in our favour,” he added.

The two sides have met twice and each side has a victory. Laiser Hill beat Dagoretti in the 2019 final 69-52 in Mombasa to win a record eighth title, but Dagoretti exacted revenge last year after winning 59-51 in the sem-final before losing to Dr Aggrey in the final.

Laiser coach Eric Mutoro believes the side that makes the least mistakes will reign supreme.

“We have got to dictate our game to them (Dagoretti) from the onset because that will allow us to play with less pressure and give us a shot at winning,” Kenyan international Muturo said.

In the girls’ final, holders Kaya Tiwi will be looking for their fifth title, but will need to overcome Western Region’s Butere Girls High School. The Coast Region champions beat their opponents already in the preliminary stage and will be favourites to complete the double.

Kaya Tiwi had to work hard in Friday’s semi-final as they were pushed all the way by Central’s Loreto Girls High School, Limuru, before triumphing 49-46.

In the other semi-final, Butere beat newbies Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School from Nairobi 64-36.

Butere captain Loise Zakia has warned Kaya Tiwi to expect a bruising battle.