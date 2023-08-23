School Games: Kenya show their might in athletics in Huye

In Huye, Rwanda

Kenya on Wednesday dominated the first day of the athletics programme at the 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) games at the University of Huye.

The country swept seven gold medals out of the 10 track and field events held on the fifth day of action of these annual championships.

Kenyan girls scooped gold in 5000m, 1500m and javelin, while the boys' struck top prize in 10,000m, 1500m, triple jump and long jump.

Uganda won the three remaining events with Tanzania and Rwanda going home empty handed. Kenya will look to wrap up the athletics title as the programme concludes Thursday at the same venue.

Maureen Chepkoech started the gold rush for Kenya as she claimed victory in the girls' 5000m race after timing 17:00.4 ahead of compatriot of Mercy Chepkorir and Uganda’s Vicky Chekwomoi who timed 17:27.9 and 18:00.2.

Chepkoech, a Form Four student at Mokwo Girls Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said she was happy to the get the better of Kenyan champion Chepkorir.

"It was such a tactical race and I had to dig deep to secure the gold medal because Mercy and Vicky are good athletes and pushed me all the way," Chepkoech, who took part in the Africa Under-20 Championships early this year in Lusaka, said.

Next up was Judy Kemunto who led from gun to tape to strike gold in the 1500m after clocking 4:28.7 as Faith Yeko was placed second in 4:31.4 for silver and Kenya’s Mary Nyaboke scooped bronze in 4:37.9

"The 5000m race set the pace for us to do well and we hope that we can bring home the title when the athletics event ends," said Kemunto.

Elsewhere, Wiyeta Secondary School secured their place in the semi-finals of the girls' football after recording their third win of the competition.

The two-time champions beat Uganda’s Amus College 1-0 in the Pool "B" tie at Huye International Stadium. Edna Wanda scored the lone goal to hand the Kenyan girls victory and a slot in Friday's semis.

Wiyeta coach Edgar Manyara said they want to win the title after missing out on the national gong where they lost 1-0 to Butere Girls High School.

"Three wins from three is quite impressive and we now want to try and top the pool so as to boost our confidence ahead of the semis. The disappointment of losing out on the national title is fuelling our challenge here," Manyara said.