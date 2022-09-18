School Games: Kenya's hockey queens clash in Arusha

In Arusha, Tanzania

Kenyan girls’ hockey representatives St Mary’s Secondary School, Tachasis and TransNzoia Mixed Secondary School will on Monday renew their rivalry on the fourth day of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games here in Arusha.

The two sides had clashed in the finals of the Rift Valley Region and Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two Games with Tachasis winning both to claim their maiden titles in the two competitions.

Tachasis won 2-0 at the Rift Valley region final, before triumphing 5-4 on penalties at the nationals.

Can the newbies make it three wins in a row, or will TransNzoia exact revenge? The bigger picture for the two Kenyans sides will be to reclaim the title which Kenya lost to Uganda in 2019 for the first time since hockey was introduced to the regional event.

While Tachasis are making their debut at the event, TrasNzoia are appearing at their third regionals showpiece after winning silver in 2015 (Huye, Rwanda) and gold in 2018 (Musanze, Rwanda).

But Tachasis coach Daniel Kibaba is not worried that his charges will suffer from inexperience at this stage.

“We won the national on our debut so I don’t think we will suffer from intimidation or fear playing in the regionals. We simply want to continue what we started in Nakuru and make it a memorable debut,” said Kibaba.

TransNzoia coach Joseph Onyango, on the other hand, believes they have what it takes to topple their Kenyan compatriots and get off to a winning start.

“They beat us in two closely contested finals and we have learnt from our mistakes. It is going to be an interesting competition and I believe in the end we will be the ones claiming the gold,” Onyango said.

In another girls’ hockey match on Monday, defending champions Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School of Uganda face compatriots St Mary’s Namagunga. The event has attracted only the four sides and will be played in a round-robin format, before the top two sides clash in the final to determine the winner.

In boys’ matches, defending champions Friends School Kamusinga will look to bounce back when they face Uganda’s Mbarara High School in their third match.

The Kenyan outfit fell 2-1 to another Ugandan side, Ntaare School on Saturday having played out a 2-2 draw with Kenyan champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale in their opening match.

St Anthony’s, who beat Mbarara 3-0 on Saturday, will play Ntaare in their third match of the competition, which also been playing in a round-robin format.

“We are yet to lose a match, but are wary of Ntaare because they beat Kamusinga so that means they are force to reckon with and we therefore have to be at our best,” St Anthony’s coach Kelvin Lugalia noted.