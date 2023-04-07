School Games: Kangaru, All Saints renew rivalry in Meru

Kangaru School rugby 15s thrashed Dakabaricha Secondary School 69-03 to book a semifinal battle with their backyard rivals All Saints High School, in the Eastern regional Secondary Schools Term One Games.

The former East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association bronze medallists lost 11-6 to the “Saints” during the Embu County Games but have improved progressively at the event staged at Meru School.

All Saints rallied to a hard fought 6-3 win against hosts Meru School, with the visitors scoring a try at death, to break the hearts of the home crowd.

In contrast, Kangaru School - who are under Embu RFC tactician David Kivuti - have only conceded one penalty and are fired up ahead of their tie against All Saints.

Kivuti believes flyhalf Chris Muguna, hooker Eric Mutua and Samuel Murimi will play a crucial role in the match.

“Our intention is to send them home though they are playing a good game. My current players didn’t have enough exposure but have undergone good preparation. They are playing passionately. I am confident that we will win tomorrow,” said Kivuti.

Miathene Boys High School beat St Augustine Boys High School 27-17 in an entertaining match to book the other semifinal slot against Kitondo School.

Nickson Muthomi scored two tries while Newton Mwirigi touched down once for the Meru County champions, with Achiro Karithi converting the three tries and two penalties.

In boys’ hockey, hosts Meru School walloped Ikuu Boys High School from Tharaka Nithi 4-0, to book a semifinal berth against regional defending champions Katangi Secondary School from Machakos.

Meru School will hope to capitalise on the home advantage against Katangi who defeated them on penalty flicks during last year’s regional finals at Kangaru School in Embu.

The reigning champions beat Makueni Boys High school 2-0 in post-match penalty flicks after the match ended 0-0.

“The boys have promised to turn the tide against them since we have learnt their style of play. The boys are playing at home where they are used to and are well prepared and charged,” said Meru School coach Enock Wangila.

Matiliku Boys Secondary School will play against Kanyakine Boys High School in the other semifinal match.

Moi Girls Marsabit High School will be seeking to defend their girls’ hockey title when they meet AIC Nyayo Girls High School in the semis.

Kibwezi Girls High School will square it out with Barazani Girls High School in the other semifinal conquest.

In girls’ handball, regional winners Simisi Secondary School from Kitui will battle it out with Munyuni Secondary School in the first semifinal match.

Kwathanze Girls Secondary School will face fellow Machakos side Dr Charles Muli High School in the Saturday 9am outing.

In basketball, stiff competition is expected in the boys’ encounter, where defending champions Lukenya High School meets Chuka Boys High school, while Mbooni Boys High School entertains Miruriri Secondary School.

The region will have a new champion in the girls’ basketball after titleholders Chogoria were eliminated.

St Marys Igoji from Meru will face-off with Muthetheni Girls High School in the first girls’ basketball semifinal, before Clay International squares it out with Tala Girls High School in search for new winner.