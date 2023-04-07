School games: Handege stun Mang'u to win Central handball title

It was a script of David versus Goliath as little-known Handege Secondary School defeated the mighty Mang'u High School 25-21 in an entertaining handball final match during the Central Region Secondary School Term One games held at Mpesa Foundation in Kiambu County on Friday.

Handege coach Samuel Waweru said the boys had a golden chance to prove their worth against the academic powerhouse.

"They have been beating us all through and we needed to make a point at this level. Finally, we have made it to the nationals," said Waweru.

The new regional champions started by beating Graceland Secondary School from Nyandarua 32-22 in the semi-finals. Mang'u overcame Leshau Boy 29-14 in the other semi-final.

In the girls' category, Nyathuna Secondary from Kiambu qualified for the nationals after they floored Muthithi Secondary 25-11.

In basketball, Loreto Girls Limuru retained their regional title after they edged out debutants Mpesa Academy 26-13.

Loreto Coach Stephen Muniu attributed the victory to teamwork and resilience built through consistent training.

"Our competitors were very confident, especially playing at their home ground. We played our game and focused on our strategy," said Muniu.

The coach disclosed that, a week ago, their rivals had beaten them by one basket to make it to the regionals saying that they used the lessons from that defeat to clinch victory on Friday.

Loreto, who have retained the title since 2014, started the day with a sweet victory beating Karima Girls from Nyandarua 51-36 in the semis.

In the boys' category, Thika High School emerged the new regional basketball champions following their impressive performance against Mang'u after beating them 53-42.

"We applied all our defensive strategies to keep our competitors at bay. The boys were calm and focused especially after the second quarter. We hope to make it to the East African games now," said Henry Arisi, Thika High head coach.

In boys' hockey, Mang'u High School denied their next-door neighbours Thika High a ticket to the nationals by beating them 2-1 in the final.