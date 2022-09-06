School Games: Giant-killers Kabarnet land tough pool

Giant-slayers Kabarnet Boys High School have been handed a tough pool at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games which kick off at Nakuru Boys High School on Friday.

The Baringo County school stunned national boys’ football champions St Anthony's Boys’ High School, Kitale 7-6 on post-match penalties in the final of the Rift Valley Region Games that ended on Sunday at Nakuru Boys High School.

The teams had played out a barren draw in normal and extra time.

Their reward for knocking out the five-time champions, is facing off with favourites Kisumu Day Secondary School (Nyanza), Serani Secondary School (Coast) and Olbolosat Secondary School (Central) in Pool “B”.

Kabarnet coach Reuben Sengech is confident that they can again upset the form book at the nationals and clinch the title on their maiden appearance.

“We may have won on penalties in the final, but we deserve our slot in the nationals after decent performances from our first match,” said the coach.

“We are up against sides who have regularly played at the nationals and have the experience. However, we believe in our skills and want to savour every moment here,” he added.

Kisumu Day are not new at the national stage and will be hoping for an improved show after bowing out at the group stages when the games were last held in 2019.

Their best performance was reaching the final in 2014, before losing to 12-time champions Kakamega High School.

“It is a tough pool and we are not underrating anyone. We have to focus on getting a win in the first match so that it gives us a good chance in the rest of the matches,” said Kisumu Day coach Booker Agutu.

Olbolosat lost in the 2018 final to Kakamega, while Serani won the Under-16 boys football title in 2019.

In Pool “A”, returnees Highway Secondary School from Nairobi Region have been drawn against Mbooni Boys Secondary School (Eastern), Bukembe Secondary School from Western Region and a team from North Eastern.

In girls’ football, Pool “B” will see former champions Rift Valley’s Wiyeta Girls Secondary School and St John’s Girls Secondary School, Kaloleni from Coast Region clash. Nyanza champions Kobala Mixed Secondary School and Mwira Secondary School from Western complete the pool.

Former winners Itigo Girls Secondary School headline Pool “A” alongside Nairobi’s Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School, Kibauni Secondary School (Eastern) and Central’s Kinale Secondary School.