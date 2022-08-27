School games: Gesabakwa end long wait for Kisii football title

Gesabakwa Secondary School from Nyaribari Masaba are this year's Kisii County Secondary Schools Games football champions.

Gesabakwa were crowned champions after they beat Ong'icha High School 3-1 in the final played at Kisii High School grounds on Saturday.

It has been a string of near misses and countless heartbreaks for Gesabakwa who eventually clinched the county title for the first time om Saturday. For years, the best they could do is to reach the sub county level.

Lameck Kenneth and Daniel Ombura scored one goal each for the victors while the third was an own goal. Wilfred Obwoge scored the consolation for Ong'icha who had also reached the county final for the first time.

"I want to attribute this win to my boys who gave their all throughout the 90 minutes. We are now focusing on the regional title," said Gesabakwa head coach Cliff Ogari.

Four-time back-to-back winners Gesero High School did not show up for the games.

In girls' football, Kerongorori humbled Nyamecheo 6-0 to lift the title.

Nyanchwa High School retained boys' basketball title following a 77-50 win over rivals Cardinal Otunga Mosocho. The win saw Nyanchwa clinch the title for four consecutive years.

"We came to defend the trophy and surely we have achieved our target. We are going back heads high," said Nyanchwa head coach Kepha Mogire.

Girls' basketball category had new champions after defending champs Itierio dropped at the sub county level. It's St Angelina Sengera who were crowned winners after they edged out Kereri 40-30.

Ndonyo High School grabbed handball titles in both boys and girls categories to qualify for regionals for the first time.

In boys' handball, Ndonyo overcame Nduru 23-21 while their girls' team defeated Kereri 15-13.

Nduru High School successfully retained boys' hockey title after they beat Cardinal Otunga by a solitary goal.

Amaiko Girls were announced hockey winners after they beat Kereri 2-0.

Riokindo and Nyakembene clinched volleyball titles in boys and girls categories respectively.

Keberesi Girls thrashed Ayora 38-10 to win the netball title.

"During the last championship we lost in the finals. We went back to drawing board and reorganised ourselves," said Keberesi's deputy principal Beatrice Rambui who doubles up as the coach.

Kisii County School Games secretary Geoffrey Nyantika commended the winners for their triumphs.

“I'm happy the standards of these games gets better each year and I hope winners will perform well at regional level,” he said.

Dominant Gekano

In neighbouring Nyamira County, Gekano Boys High School dominated the championships winning titles in rugby sevens, volleyball and handball.

Gekano Principal Albert Ombiro, who graced the event at Nyambaria High School said his administration had decided to invest in sports so as to nurture talents.

“We have improved all pitches in our school and we will continue to support sports even as we focus on academics,” he noted.

The winners will represent the county in the Nyanza Regional Games slated from August 31 to September 3 at Asumbi Teachers Training College and Homa Bay Boys High School.

Kipsombe triumph in Uasin Gishu

Elsewhere in Eldoret, St Michael Kipsombe High School defeated Simat High School 19-07 to win the Uasin Gishu County Secondary School Games rugby sevens title at Wareng High School grounds on Saturday.

Kipsombe will represent the county at the Regional championships that will see 14 counties contend for the title.

Sammy Kipkoech bagged a brace of tries with Victor Kiprotich adding the other for Kipsombe. Frankline Maritim replied with a converted try for Simat.

Kipkoech was first to land for Kipsombe but Brian Kipchirchir missed the conversion for a 5-0 lead. Kiprotich then beat two defenders to touch down and a conversion from Kipchirchir ensured Kipsombe led 12-0 heading to the break.

On resumption, Maritim reduced the deficit to 12-7 with his converted try prompting Kipsombe head coach Timothy Natembeya to make two changes that yielded fruits.

It's Kipkoech who landed once again with Kipchirchir adding the extras for the final 19-07 scoreline.

Natembeya said that their target is to reach the national level after missing out to represent the country in 2020 in both sevens and 15s rugby due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our aim is not just the regionals but to reach the finals at the national level. It has been a long journey which we want to complete well and I believe the boys will reach there,” said Natembeya.

He regretted that his dream team missed the opportunity to play in the nationals in 2020 forcing him to build a new squad altogether.

“In 2020, I had the best team and we were aiming for the national title but unfortunately, they finished Form Four and left the school. This is a new team that I am nurturing and I know they will do well going forward,” he said.

In the semi-finals, Kipsombe humiliated Arnesens 28-0 while Simat edged out Teldet.