School Games: Gekano now target Nyanza conquest

Fresh from winning the boys' volleyball title in the Nyamira County Secondary Schools Term Two Games, Gekano High School team coach Wilfred Ongwenyi is confident going into the Nyanza Region Games.

The regionals will run from Thursday to Saturday at Asumbi Teachers Training College and Homa Bay Boys High School grounds with teams from Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, Nyamira and Homa Bay counties taking part.

Atleast 144 referees, who will officiate, Wednesday attended a coordination clinic as competing teams are set to arrive from Wednesday.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Ongwenyi challenged his opponents to prepare for a tough task.

“I can say l am blessed and excited because I can see we have a quality group of players to work with. I saw that during the county level,” he said.

Gekano clinched the volleyball title for the first time last Saturday. They will face Kisumu County champions St Joseph Secondary School and Kisii’s Riokindo High School.

Alongside volleyball, Gekano qualified in handball and sevens rugby.

The school’s principal Albert Ombiro, who doubles up as the school’s overall coach, expressed confidence that his school will deliver good results.

“We have improved all pitches in our school and we will continue to support sports even as we focus on academics” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kisii County’s back-to-back basketball champions, Nyanchwa High School’s head coach Kepha Mogire is confident of winning the regional title for the first time.

Nyanchwa edged out Cardinal Otunga High School Mosocho 70-50 at the county level to retain the title during the games held at Kisii High School.

Nyanchwa have won the county title for four consecutive years, but they have never won the regional trophy.

The Kisii side will meet Migori Boys High School and Onjiko High School from Kisumu County in the regional competition.

“We have won the county title for four consecutive years and will not go for anything less than the trophy in Homa Bay” said an ambitious Mogire.

Similar sentiments were issued by Kisii County’s two-time football champions Gesabakwa Secondary School coach Cliff Ogari.