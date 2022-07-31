School Games: Dagoretti retain sub-county fooball crown

Champions Dagoretti High School Sunday thrashed hosts Lenana School 6-0 in the boys' under-19 football final during the Dagoretti Sub-County Term Two Secondary School Games at the Lenana School

Ryan Wesley scored a hat-trick, while Dennis Wafula scored two goals for Dagoretti in the first half. Joseph Omondi added the other goal for the Nairobi County champions.

Dagoretti head coach Joseph Makokha said that his team was well prepared for the contest

"I have confidence in the boys and believe they will fight till the national level. The squad I had two years ago already left the team after finishing high school education. I have a few of the old boys who are steering the team. I have been in these competitions for a while now and i know how to play my cards." he said

On the other hand, Hidden Talent saw off Beth Mugo High School 4-2 in the playoffs.

Dagoretti High and Lenana will represent their sub-county at the regional games next month.

Elsewhere, Dagoretti Mixed High School recorded the sixth clean sheet of the competition after beating Beth Mugo High School 7-0 in the girls' final at the same venue.

Phacillah Adhiambo scored a hat trick with Susan Marium, Patience Kalimbo and Saidah Akinyi also chipping in with goals.

Beth Mugo's goalkeeper Brenda Sherleen gifted Dagoretti with an own goal.

In the play off match, Nembu Girls High School beat Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School 2-1. Juliet Atieno and Barbra Anyoso scored a goal each for Nembu, while Noel Regina scored a consolation goal for Ruthimitu.

Nembu head coach Clinton Ouma admitted that his girls had not trained so well before the competition.

"From the matches we had played earlier, I have identified good talents that will be of great help in the future if well nurtured." said Ouma