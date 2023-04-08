School Games: Butula win Western region rugby title, Butere silence Tigoi

Butula Boys High School from Busia County are the new Western Region Secondary Schools 15s rugby champions after beating Vihiga High School 12-7 in a hotly contested final at St Mary's Mundika High School.

It was the second time the two teams were meeting after their Group A opening fixture ended in barren draw in a match on Wednesday.

The tough match between the two teams saw Butula Boys lead by an unconverted try at the break.

Vihiga High mounted a spirited fight but were once again silenced by second try scored five minutes into the second half, neatly converted to extend Butula's lead to 12-0.

The match, characterised by hard tackles, would later have a twist when Vihiga score a converted try to make it 12-7.

Butula withstood a late rally from Vihiga to emerge champions.

Butula coach Shimenga Libondo lauded his boys for the sterling display. Butula'sh Michael Lukusi was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

"We started slowly on the first day but my players' resilience won it for us against a very worthy opponent. They showed character and I hope we take this to the National level," said Libondo.

Butula earned their place in the final after Western region 15s rugby champions Koyonzo Secondary School were disqualified from participating in the ongoing Western Region Secondary Schools Term One Games for fielding an ineligible player.

The rugby giants are accused of fielding an ineligible player during their tie against Butula Boys High School. They won the match 12- 6.

Quinto Omusugu, Western Region Secondary School Sports Association Secretary, said the axe fell on Koyonzo after a successful appeal by Butula Boys High School 15s rugby team.

In basketball, Friends School Kamusinga High School were crowned the regional champions after beating Sigalame High School 55-52 in a closely contested final.

Brilliant and outstanding display by two players from Kamusinga - David Baraka and Wesley Ochieng - ensured they emerged victorious.

"The tournament has not been easy but we listened to our coach and took our chances to win the game. We are going to train harder so that we clinch the national title as well as the East Africa crown," said Baraka.

In the girls' basketball final, Butere Girls High School saw off their perennial rivals Tigoi Girls Highs School 80-52.

Tigoi, who were the defending champions, lost 44-32 in their opening Group 'A' encounter against Butere Girls.

Last year, Tigoi defeated Butere by one basket to qualify for the nationals.

Musingu Boys High School and Tigoi Girls High School were crowned hockey regional champions.

In handball, Moi Girls Kamusinga from Bungoma emerged victorious in the final match after beating Aboloi Secondary School 25-12.

Musingu Boys High School from Kakamega are the new regional handball champions after beating defending champions St Luke's Kimilili Boys High School in a controversial encounter that saw the loser file an appeal after the match.