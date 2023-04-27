School Games: Butula Boys aim for the sky in rugby 15s

Butula Boys High School coach Shimenga Livondo has set his sights on winning the national rugby15s title after missing out on the sevens gong last year.

Butula reached the sevens final during last year’s national championships in Nakuru before falling to Koyonzo Boys Secondary School 33-0.

Livondo’s Butula have been one of the outstanding teams at the ongoing Brookside Secondary Schools Term One Games in Eldoret.

Three wins out of three saw them top Pool “B” to set up a semi-final clash with Nairobi Region champions Ofafa Jericho High School on Friday.

The other last four clash will be between All Saints Embu High School and St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale.

Livondo believes the time is ripe for their first title and complete a remarkable campaign.

“The heartbreak of last year has motivated us to work even harder and even though we know rugby 15s is different from the shorter version, the basics are the same,” he told Nation Sport.

The former St Peters Mumias Boys High School head coach is however wary of counting his chickens before they hatch.

“We are now in the business end of this competition and cannot afford to make any mistakes or else our title ambitions will go up in smoke,” he added.

Livondo’s charges opened their campaign with a resounding 63-0 win over Kwale High School, before they hit St Anthony’s Boys 27-10 in their second match. On Thursday, they completed their preliminary campaign with an 11-8 win over Kisii School.

Ofafa, who finished second in pool “A”, will certainly need to be at their best to stop the Western Region champions. Ofafa lost 10-0 to All Saints in the final match, but still qualified for the semis as runners up behind the latter.

Ofafa coach James Kaili said the underdogs tag will work to their advantage in this last four encounter.

“This is our first time at the nationals and it is already an achievement for the school. Reaching the last four is a bonus so we already satisfied with how far we have come. Butula have good players and we promise to give them a tough match,” Kiali said.