School Games: All Saints dethrone Kangaru in rugby 7s

All Saints High School are the new Eastern region rugby champions after dethroning powerhouse Kangaru 18-0 in a thrilling match at Kangaru School, Embu County on Saturday.

The newcomers staged a relentless onslaught on the reigning East Africa Secondary School Games bronze medallists to knock them off their perch.

The teams, which hail from the same sub county, and had already met twice before this encounter which they approached cautiously.

Creative runs by captain Brian Oyugi, James Thiong’o and Josephat Karanja tore Kangaru's defence apart, allowing Brian to score a try, with Karanja adding a penalty for a 8-0 score at the break.

Thiong’o and Thomas utilised clever passes from flanker Karanja to land two tries to complete a memorable win for the team under the guidance of veteran educationist Franklin Chabari.

Saints coach Benson Mwenda, who had guided Kangaru to the East Africa Games in 2019, said he had now set his sights on similar exploits with his new team.

“The team has only conceded one try at the regional level and I believe we can perform well at the national level and reach the East African Secondary Schools Games,” he said.

Kangaru, who had been eliminated at the county level, got a lifeline after Isiolo County failed to send a rugby team.

In football, Mbooni edged out Machakos 2-1 in an entertaining match played in the afternoon.

Machakos opened the scoring after a defensive blunder by the Mbooni backline, before the Makueni representatives replied through winger James Okubasu after a precise pass from Titus Muteti.

Paul Pesian, who has scored seven goals in the games, then made it 2-1 from a great solo effort.

Captain Okubasu said they embraced team spirit despite numerous injuries and were raring to do well at the nationals.

“We were prevented from going to East Africa in 2020 due to Covid-19 since we were well prepared. Now it’s the time to make it happen,” he said.

Mbooni completed a sweet victory against their arch-rivals Machakos after their boys handball team followed suit to hammer them 31-10.

The regional defending champions dominated the play and are now focused on winning the national title which they lost to Kimilili in 2019.

Coach Gerald Juma said they were also hoping that their reliable player Abel John, who has been out for most of the contest due to a nagging knee injury, would recover in time for the national games.

“He will see a physiotherapist and by the time nationals are here, I hope he will be better,” he said.

The institution headed by chief principal Dominic Maingi however faltered in their quest to take three teams to the nationals after their basketball team fell 61-36 at the hands of Lukenya.

Chogoria beat Nduluni 26-20 to clinch the girls’ basketball trophy.

Simisi from Kitui beat Dr Charles Muli 25-20 to lift the girls’ handball trophy.

In girls' football, Kibauni from Machakos secured a hard fought 1-0 win against Ikalyoni from Kitui.

The region also has new champions in netball with Katuala taking the crown after beating fancied Kwanthanze 42-32.

Shooter Ngina Muthoka was in top form, dislodging Kwanthanze who had beaten defending champions Syumile, to score almost all of the team’s points.

“She rarely misses the target. We want to make it to East Africa,” vowed coach Gerald Kitungu.

In hockey, Meru School rued their missed chances as they fell 1-0 to Katangi in post match flicks.

Moi Girls from Marsabit overpowered Makueni 1-0 to lift the girls’ hockey trophy.

Kwanthanze’s volleyball team completed a perfect outing in the tournament without dropping a single set, hammering Kambi Mawe 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-07).

Coach Justin Kigwari said the 2019 East Africa champions hoped to repeat the same feat this year and win the fourth consecutive national title and sixth overall.