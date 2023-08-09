School Games: 3x3 basketball contest gets underway
What you need to know:
- New champions will be crowned after last year’s inaugural winners, Stafford Boys High School from Nakuru County and Nairobi’s Buru Buru Girls High School lost at the regional level. The top three teams at the end of the event will qualify for the East Africa Secondary School Games in Huye, Rwanda from August 18-26.
Stiff competition is expected as 3x3 basketball gets underway Thursday morning on Day Three of the Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega.
Nairobi Region boys’ champions Dagoretti High School will open their Pool “A” campaign against Westerns Chesamisi Boys High School in the first game at Kakamega High School.
They will later in the day face Central Region’s Thika High School and Nyanza’s Agoro Sare High School.
Dagoretti coach Emmanuel Okuna is confident that he will lift the title despite the tough pool.
“My players have shown immense effort during training and are ready for our opponents. Some of the areas we have worked on are speed and clinical in dunking. I’m optimistic we shall not only win the national title, but also the East Africa accolade because we have good players,” said Okuna.
Nairobi’s second team Langáta Boys High School are also hoping to make it a memorable debut. Coach Mathews Birisi was also confident that his charges led by captain Celestine Otieno, Geu Akhau, Joe Mwasah, Marley Jakes and Leek Kuol Bol will upset the form book.
“I have a good team and we are focused on doing our best to win. We have our tactical measures and how they are implemented will depend on the tempo of the game,“ said Birisi.
Langata are in Pool “C” with Friends School Kamusinga (Western), Eastern Region’s Lukenya School and Coast Region’s Chanagande Secondary school. Langata battle Kamusinga in their first match.
Wednesday's collated results
Rugby Sevens
Maseno 10 Kiambu 10
Bungoma 50 Wayam 0
Menengai 12 Kangaru 05
Koyonzo 43 Shimba 0
Yala 66 Wayam 0
Kangaru 7 Garashi 12
Bwake 31 Shimba 12
Girls' football results
Madira 1 Wiyeta 1
Lwak 4 Mbitini 1
Njabini 1 Dagoretti 2
Butere 5 Kombani 0
Thursday's fixtures
Football
Boys
Agoro Sare v Khorof Harar
Kirangari v Shanderema
St Anthony's Boys Kitale v Dagoretti High
Matiliku v Serani
Girls
Njabini v Butere
Dagoretti v Kombani
Madira v Lwak
Wiyeta v Mbitini
Volleyball
Girls
Kwanthanze v Soweto
Senior Chief v Vyambani
Nyakach v Karima
Kesegon v Mwitoti
Boys
Vtengeni v Tumaini
Namwela v Furaha
Ruthimitu v Onjiko
Andersen v Tetu
3X3 Basketball
Boys
Chesamis v Dagoretti
Mukumu v Timbila
FSK Kamu v Langata
Wajir v Tambach
Thika v Agoro Sare
Timbila v Mbooni
Lukenya v Chanagande
Girls
Tigoi v Ototo
Wajir v Kayi Tiwi
Bunyore v Nasokol
Magomano v Ngíya
Tala v Mitangani
Mbitini v St Brigids
Parklands v Karima