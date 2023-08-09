School Games: 3x3 basketball contest gets underway

Stiff competition is expected as 3x3 basketball gets underway Thursday morning on Day Three of the Secondary Schools Term Two National Games in Kakamega.

New champions will be crowned after last year’s inaugural winners, Stafford Boys High School from Nakuru County and Nairobi’s Buru Buru Girls High School lost at the regional level. The top three teams at the end of the event will qualify for the East Africa Secondary School Games in Huye, Rwanda from August 18-26.

Nairobi Region boys’ champions Dagoretti High School will open their Pool “A” campaign against Westerns Chesamisi Boys High School in the first game at Kakamega High School.

They will later in the day face Central Region’s Thika High School and Nyanza’s Agoro Sare High School.

Dagoretti coach Emmanuel Okuna is confident that he will lift the title despite the tough pool.

“My players have shown immense effort during training and are ready for our opponents. Some of the areas we have worked on are speed and clinical in dunking. I’m optimistic we shall not only win the national title, but also the East Africa accolade because we have good players,” said Okuna.

Nairobi’s second team Langáta Boys High School are also hoping to make it a memorable debut. Coach Mathews Birisi was also confident that his charges led by captain Celestine Otieno, Geu Akhau, Joe Mwasah, Marley Jakes and Leek Kuol Bol will upset the form book.

“I have a good team and we are focused on doing our best to win. We have our tactical measures and how they are implemented will depend on the tempo of the game,“ said Birisi.

Langata are in Pool “C” with Friends School Kamusinga (Western), Eastern Region’s Lukenya School and Coast Region’s Chanagande Secondary school. Langata battle Kamusinga in their first match.

Wednesday's collated results

Rugby Sevens

Maseno 10 Kiambu 10

Bungoma 50 Wayam 0

Menengai 12 Kangaru 05

Koyonzo 43 Shimba 0

Yala 66 Wayam 0

Kangaru 7 Garashi 12

Bwake 31 Shimba 12

Girls' football results

Madira 1 Wiyeta 1

Lwak 4 Mbitini 1

Njabini 1 Dagoretti 2

Butere 5 Kombani 0

Thursday's fixtures

Football

Boys

Agoro Sare v Khorof Harar

Kirangari v Shanderema

St Anthony's Boys Kitale v Dagoretti High

Matiliku v Serani

Girls

Njabini v Butere

Dagoretti v Kombani

Madira v Lwak

Wiyeta v Mbitini



Volleyball



Girls

Kwanthanze v Soweto

Senior Chief v Vyambani

Nyakach v Karima

Kesegon v Mwitoti

Boys

Vtengeni v Tumaini

Namwela v Furaha

Ruthimitu v Onjiko

Andersen v Tetu



3X3 Basketball

Boys

Chesamis v Dagoretti

Mukumu v Timbila

FSK Kamu v Langata

Wajir v Tambach

Thika v Agoro Sare

Timbila v Mbooni

Lukenya v Chanagande



Girls

Tigoi v Ototo

Wajir v Kayi Tiwi

Bunyore v Nasokol

Magomano v Ngíya

Tala v Mitangani

Mbitini v St Brigids