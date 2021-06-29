Saina retains Kenya Open Bisley title

Senior Sergeant Christopher Saina being lifted aloft by fellow firers after retaining the Kenya Open Shooting Bisley title at Kenya Defence Forces Shooting Range in Laikipia on June 22, 2019.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wangui emerged the best among the four, finishing eighth overall with 252.013 followed by Ngaira, who scored 249.008 to clear 10th overall.
  • Wanjiku finished 11th on 249.007, while Akoth was placed 15th with 238.008 during the week-long championships.

General Service Unit’s (GSU) Christopher Saina has retained his Kenya Open Bisley (Fullbore) Shooting title.

