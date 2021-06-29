Saina retains Kenya Open Bisley title

General Service Unit’s (GSU) Christopher Saina has retained his Kenya Open Bisley (Fullbore) Shooting title.

The 47-year-old Saina edged out Cornelius Koros from Police College in a tie-shoot, scoring 25.2 against 14.00 to seal his sixth Kenya Open victory at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Shooting Range Laikipia on Sunday.

This is after the duo tied on 269 points each after the grand finale that featured the top 20 shooters.

During the grand finale, Saina downed 72 points in the opening round at 800m before returning 55 at 900m for 269.014, while Koros carded 69 and 58 respectively for 269.017.

Unlike the previous years where the winner was decided with vee-bulls in case of a tie at the top, the organisers had them battle in a tie-shoot to break the stalemate.

“It was quite difficult for me at the final 900m with the unpredictable wind mirage almost denying me the win," said Saina, adding that he is aware it’s every shooter's dream to win the Kenya Open, but told his rivals to forget some for years to come.

“It’s such a good feeling to retain my title after the event failed to take place last year due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Saina, who used his experience to beat the windy course and low quality ammunition.

“We brought good scores in the previous events, but the quality of the ammunition this time around made things somewhat difficult. The ammunition we used was light and the gusting wind easily dragged them off the course,” said Saina, who won the event in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Two-time former champion Sanford Otundo (GSU) wound third with 267.011 (68, 66) and was followed by Philip Kipchumba from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on 261.010 (68, 56).

Clifford Kiptarus from GSU wrapped up the top five vanguard with a score of 260.012 made of 69 and 57 respectively.

Four women managed to make the grand finale- Priscilla Wangui (Police College), Mercy Ngaira (GSU), Irene Wanjiku (GSU) and Belinda Akoth (GSU).

Wangui emerged the best among the four, finishing eighth overall with 252.013 followed by Ngaira, who scored 249.008 to clear 10th overall.