Safaricom in Sh20m boost for Team Kenya

Kenya Sevens

Kenya Sevens players pose for a group photo at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 9, 2021 ahead of the team's departure to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, disclosed that the funds have been set aside for the ceremonial kit that will be used by the Kenyan contingent at the Olympic Games.
  • Ndegwa said each member of the travelling team will receive Sh10,000 worth of Safaricom airtime that they can use while in Tokyo.

Telecommunications giant Safaricom Friday unveiled Sh20 million sponsorship for Team Kenya ahead of  the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

