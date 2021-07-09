Safaricom in Sh20m boost for Team Kenya

Telecommunications giant Safaricom Friday unveiled Sh20 million sponsorship for Team Kenya ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, disclosed that the funds have been set aside for the ceremonial kit that will be used by the Kenyan contingent at the Olympic Games.

Ndegwa said each member of the travelling team will receive Sh10,000 worth of Safaricom airtime that they can use while in Tokyo.

“As part of our passion for sports, we have always been at the forefront of supporting our athletes every time the Olympics Games are held,” said Ndegwa, while unveiling the package in a ceremony attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Amina thanked Safaricom for its continued support and investment in sports and in athletes.

“This is in line with our commitment as a Ministry to partner with the private sector to uplift the quality and standards of the sports industry in the country,” said Amina.

She explained that her ministry had taken measures to ensure that the athletes are well prepared for the Games in Tokyo.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Amina said that a collaborative public-private partnership approach has provided much needed protective support to the entire sports ecosystem securing athlete welfare.

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Kenya was represented by 89 athletes in seven sporting competitions.

The Games would emerge as Kenya’s best ever, with Team Kenya winning 13 medals (six gold, six silver and one bronze) all from athletics.